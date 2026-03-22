UCLA cruises after 'unacceptable' 1st half at NCAA tournament

Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- UCLA women's basketball coach Cori Close had a "spirited" message for her team at halftime of the Bruins' eventual first-round victory over California Baptist, making it clear their first-half performance was "unacceptable."

The No. 1-seeded Bruins responded, turning their 10-point halftime lead into a 96-43 win against the No. 16-seeded Lancers. UCLA scored the first 11 points of the third quarter and outscored CBU by 27 points in that period.

"It's not the fact that we missed shots," Close said of the Bruins' first half. "Those aren't the things that get me really fired up. It's when we don't execute the scouting report, when we are lackadaisical, when we don't communicate, when we're not connected. Those are the controllable things that we made a commitment to each other that we would deliver on, that we could be dependable to do our job. And we let each other down in that first half about that."

UCLA forward Angela Dugalic said it was "made very clear to us that we needed to do a better job."

"And that was before the coaches came in," Dugalic said. "We just took accountability of what we needed to fix, which was a lot of things, honestly. ... I think in the second half that we did a better job because we were all on the same page, and we understood what we had to do."

Close said she trusted that the leaders on the team "took care of things before I ever took care of things."

"And that this is not a situation where the coaches want it more than the kids," Close said. "That's not the situation here. So, I don't really have any doubt that they had already taken accountability, already been solution-minded, and it came from them first. I made sure that they knew I was disappointed, too."

The message came across. In the second half, UCLA allowed nine points: four in the third quarter and five in the fourth quarter. According to ESPN Research, those were UCLA's two best defensive quarters in the NCAA tournament over the past 10 seasons.

UCLA center Lauren Betts led the team with 22 points and added 10 rebounds. According to ESPN Research, it was Betts' fourth NCAA tournament game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. She is tied for the most such games by any player since 2020.

But while Close said she let her players know they did not play up to their standard in the first half, she said she trusts her team, and "we will be better for it."

"I've really got great confidence in this team that we will look at this game and go, 'OK, what did this teach us? What are the pivots and adjustments that need to be made?'" Close said. "And we will come out ready to go on Monday."

UCLA hosts No. 8-seeded Oklahoma State on Monday at 10 p.m. ET at Pauley Pavilion on ESPN.