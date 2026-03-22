NC State rules out All-ACC guard Zoe Brooks against Michigan

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ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- NC State star guard Zoe Brooks has been ruled out of the Wolfpack's second-round women's NCAA tournament matchup with Michigan on Sunday.

Brooks watched her teammates warm up as she stood on crutches and wore a protective boot on her right foot.

The All-ACC guard was injured Friday night when the seventh-seeded Wolfpack eliminated 10th-seeded Tennessee.

Brooks was held out of practice Saturday in the hopes that she would be available to play against the second-seeded Wolverines.

The 5-foot-10 junior started in 31 games this season, averaging 16 points, a team-high 4.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds. As a freshman, she was a key player on NC State's team that reached the 2024 Final Four.