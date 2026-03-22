LSU scores 100 again, KO's Texas Tech from NCAA tournament

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BATON ROUGE, La. -- Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams each scored 24 points, and No. 2 seed LSU set an NCAA record for 100-point games in a season with a 101-47 victory over No. 7 seed Texas Tech on Sunday in the second round of the women's tournament.

Amiya Joyner added 11 points and 11 rebounds for LSU, which shot 56% against a Lady Raiders squad that hangs its hat on its pressing defense and had allowed just 52 points to Villanova in the first round.

Jada Richard's 3 in the final minute pushed LSU (29-5) across the 100-point mark for the 16th time this season, a Division I record, eclipsing the mark Long Beach State had owned since the 1986-87 season.

The Tigers, who came in averaging a nation-best 95.1 points per game, advanced to a fifth straight Sweet 16 under coach Kim Mulkey in style.

LSU led by as many as 56 points, dazzling the partisan Pete Maravich Assembly Center crowd with explosive, up-tempo play, accurate spot-up shooting and an ability to finish through contact at the rim.

With LSU leading by 50 early in the fourth quarter, Mulkey ceremoniously subbed Johnson out of the dynamic guard's final game on the Tigers' home court and they shared a long embrace. Johnson then raised both arms above her head to acknowledge the roaring, standing crowd before pulling her jersey up over her face to wipe her eyes.

With the crowd erupting for Johnson during introductions and whenever she had the ball, she gave the fans what they wanted.

There was a crossover dribble through converging defenders to set up a floating scoop as she soared across the lane. She later hit a spot-up 3-pointer and finished at the rim on several fast breaks.

Flau'jae Johnson played her final game on LSU's home court and delivered with 24 points. AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Tech defenders hustled hard to try to stay in front of her, and at one point two Lady Raiders collided and fell under the basket as Johnson rose up along the right side of the key, the ball in her right hand high above her head before she scored softly off the glass.

When Johnson wasn't giving Tech fits, Williams was with an array of midrange jumpers or finishing through contact in the paint.

Williams had 14 points and Johnson 13 by halftime, when LSU led 43-25.

When Johnson whipped a fast-break pass across the court to Williams for an open, take-your-time 3, Tech coach Krista Gerlich reacted with a wry smile. The Tigers were in the zone, and the rout was on.

As the third quarter wound down, Johnson used a jab step on the dribble to set up a step-back 3 from the corner. That made it 76-32, and as the crowd went wild, Johnson hopped in the air and pumped her fist.

Her home finale was going just as she'd envisioned it, and her fourth straight trip to the Sweet 16 was at hand.

Texas Tech's leading scorer was Bailey Maupin with 19 points. The Lady Raiders (26-8) shot just 25% (16-of-63).