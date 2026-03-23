Women's March Madness Day 4: Second-round scores, analysis

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The final day of the second round of the 2026 women's NCAA tournament is underway. We're tracking every game as the regional semifinals take shape.

Here is ESPN's guide to all the Day 4 results, with analysis from reporters of how each game was won, and our experts' takes on each winner's chances to advance to the Elite Eight.

(3) Louisville 69, (6) Alabama 68

How Louisville won: The Cardinals lost five games at home this season, and Alabama almost made it six Monday. Louisville did just enough to hold off the Crimson Tide, despite leaving the door open: they were just 8 of 16 from the free-throw line and 7 of 26 from the 3-point line, while Alabama went 4 of 4 from 12 of 26 from 3. But Louisville also controlled the boards 41-24 and was called for just 10 fouls to Alabama's 21. By contrast, Alabama went to the line just four times -- making them all -- and hit 12 of 26 from behind the arc.

Louisville controlled the boards 41-24 and was called for just 10 fouls to Alabama's 21. Tajianna Roberts and Elif Istanbulluoglu each had 18 points, and Laura Ziegler had 12. The Cardinals have advanced to the Sweet 16 for the 13th time, and now head to the Fort Worth 3 Regional. On the other side, freshman Ace Austin had 17 points to lead Alabama, which was trying to make the program's first Sweet 16 since 1998. Instead, the Crimson Tide end their season at 24-11.

Louisville's Sweet 16 opponent: (2) Michigan

How Louisville can advance to the Elite Eight: The Cardinals face a Michigan team that cruised in its first two tournament games, beating Holy Cross by 35 and NC State by 29. Sophomore standouts Olivia Olson (27 points against the Wolfpack) and Syla Swords (26) have posed challenges for defenders all season, and the Cardinals will need to figure out some way to keep them from taking over the game. Louisville didn't guard the 3-point line against Alabama as well as it wanted to, and it can't afford to give the Wolverines those kinds of looks. Louisville is looking for its ninth trip to the Elite Eight, while Michigan seeks its second. -- Michael Voepel