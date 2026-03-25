USF names Alabama's Curry new women's basketball coach

Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA -- Kristy Curry was named the new women's basketball coach at South Florida on Tuesday.

Curry had been head coach at Alabama for the past 13 seasons, leading the Crimson Tide to the NCAA tournament in five of the past six seasons.

She's taking over for Michele Woods-Baxter, who was USF's interim coach last season and led the team to a 20-12 record, 13-5 in the American Conference. Jose Fernandez, who spent the past 25 seasons coaching women's hoops at USF, was hired to coach the WNBA's Dallas Wings in October.

Curry's Alabama teams posted 20-win seasons in each of the last five years. The Crimson Tide went 24-11 this past season and made the tournament as the No. 6 seed, falling to No. 3 seed Louisville in the second round.

Curry will be leading her fourth program after previous stops at Purdue (1999-2006), Texas Tech (2006-13) and Alabama (2013-26). She led each team to the NCAA tournament and helped Purdue to the national championship in 2001.