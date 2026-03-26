UNC's Banghart defends ACC amid NCAA tournament success

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FORT WORTH, Texas -- North Carolina coach Courtney Banghart defended the ACC on Thursday, saying its teams should be seeded higher in the women's NCAA tournament and pointed to the conference's success in this year's event as proof.

The ACC had nine teams make it into this year's field -- with five reaching the Sweet 16. The Big Ten tied a conference record with 12 teams making the tournament -- but only three advanced to the regional round.

Two ACC teams -- No. 6 seed Notre Dame and No. 10 seed Virginia -- beat Big Ten teams on their respective home courts in the second round to advance.

"It's amazing that we get the four seeds and the five seeds all the time when we have more people advancing than the Big Ten, for example, year after year to the Sweet 16," Banghart said Thursday, the day before the No. 4-seeded Tar Heels play No. 1 UConn in the Fort Worth 1 regional semifinal. "I'm not a Big Ten hater, but the Big Ten had 12 teams and brought three to the Sweet 16. The seeding absolutely matters, right?

"I'm not in charge of that, so I don't really get to have much of an opinion how that happens, but when the narrative starts with so many Big Ten teams ranked, it's hard to unrank them, because they don't play a lot of the other people."

Banghart specifically pointed to the ACC-Big Ten challenge going away after the 2022-23 season, replaced instead with the ACC-SEC challenge. A combined 11 teams from those conferences made it to the Sweet 16. Because the ACC lost some of those key games early, the narrative was then set for the rest of the season.

She also pointed to the ACC getting eight teams into the tournament last year, with four making it to the Sweet 16. The Big Ten had 12 teams make it, but only three advanced to the Sweet 16.

"Last year we had only eight in, and we had four at the Sweet 16. I would have thought that would have helped for this year," Banghart said. "We just have to keep winning the games on our on schedule. I think when you look at the results, when you follow the narrative of November and follow it a little bit less as the season goes on, the narrative has been spoken for you.

"Our job in this role, me and the other coaches in our league, we just have to continue to win the games in front of us, recruit the best talent, and coach the best that we can with the teams we have. Then we have to figure out as a coaching staff and as a league and as players how to get that narrative out a little bit sooner. The March success is speaking for itself. We just need to ensure our seeds are correct so we can continue that."

As for being a 20-point underdog to UConn, she said, "We don't spend really any time talking about being an underdog. I think those are people that are sitting in some sort of basement or control room in Vegas somewhere who have never met me or my team."