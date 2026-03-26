LSU credits SEC tournament loss for strong NCAA tourney start

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SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The LSU Tigers believe they are playing some of their best basketball as they head into their Sweet 16 matchup against Oklahoma on Friday.

LSU's connectivity and chemistry is reaching new peaks after scoring 100 or more points in the first two round of the NCAA tournament.

And they credit it to their SEC tournament loss just three weeks ago. During that game, player huddles during timeouts became contentious. There was bickering, pointing fingers, and what Mulkey described as "pettiness."

"When you're in the heat of the moment, you might say something to a teammate that's not received the right way and they come back at you," Muley said. "It was just the heat of the moment, just like sisters. I'm going to get the last word."

But having a sister-like relationship with teammates can also lead to the strongest level of support, trust and respect between one another.

"I think having that relationship is kind of what we need to make it to this stage and make it to the next stage," LSU guard Mikaylah Williams said. "The bickering and the arguing are just us wanting to win and us being competitors. Knowing that the relationship is coming from a good spot. (It's) coming from a place of, I want to win and I want you to be better, and I want to win with you. Having that mindset coming into the Sweet 16 and further down the road is good for us."

Before the NCAA tournament began, LSU had several team meetings. The team's leaders - spearheaded by Williams and Flau'jae Johnson - reached out to their teammates to have player-only conversations.

They knew that in order to make a deep push in the postseason, everyone needed to be on the same page. And with a group as close as this Tigers team, they couldn't enter the tournament with any unresolved feelings.

"We're all grown women at the end of the day," Johnson said. "It's kind of just about what are we trying to do here? Really breaking down what we need in our roles and what we need from each player ... I also believe it was a positive and good reinforcement that all our goals were still in front of us. You know what I'm saying? Our season didn't end at the SEC tournament."

Johnson continued: "I just believe that the accountability factor was big for us in that meeting. I feel like everybody has made progress."

The Tigers became just the second team in tournament history to win each of their first two games by at least 50 points, joining 2010 UConn. The Huskies went on to win the national title that year.

LSU's 112-point differential through those two games is also the fourth-highest through the first two games in tournament history.

Now, LSU is preparing for its fourth consecutive Sweet 16. But, Mulkey doesn't view her team as one with overwhelming experience together, folding in eight new players this year. She points to UCLA, who has six seniors, as an example of experience.

"It takes a while for all of them to get on the same page," Mulkey said. "You look at our five losses, we don't have bad losses. We were in every game. And that's unusual when you have that many new players. But you learn, why did we lose that game, and you try to fix it, and you try to get better."

Examining their loss to the Gamecocks in the SEC tournament was one of their most important lessons of the season, and it's what they hope propels them far past Friday's game.

"I've gotten to the Elite Eight (every year) since I got to LSU," Williams said. "And it would be lovely for me to get past the Elite Eight and make it to the Final Four. We're almost there."