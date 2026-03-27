What's next for eliminated women's Sweet 16 teams: Recruits, transfer portal, more

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All four No. 1 seeds advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 women's NCAA tournament. Thirteen of the top 16 seeds reached the regional semifinals. But as the next round is set Friday and Saturday, the offseason officially starts for some.

Here's your guide to their expected departures, returnees, top incoming recruits and where that leaves their personnel priorities for when the transfer portal opens April 6.

Record: 29-5 (13-3 in ACC)

How their season ended: Lost to Notre Dame in Sweet 16

Expected departures

Justine Pissott (11.4 PPG)

Sacha Washington (10.4 PPG)

Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda (7.0 PPG)

Jada Brown (3.2 PPG)

Players with remaining eligibility

Mikayla Blakes (27.0 PPG)

Aubrey Galvan (13.2 PPG)

Aiyana Mitchell (5.9 PPG)

Aga Makurat (3.2 PPG)

Ava Black (2.9 PPG)

Trinity Wilson (1.0 PPG)

Monique Williams (0.9 PPG)

Madison Greene (redshirt)

Top incoming recruit: Olivia Jones (No. 14)

If anyone is looking for a player comp for Jones, they don't have to look far. Blakes is the answer. Jones' strengths are as a driver and shot creator. Her teammates at Long Island Lutheran include four other top-25 recruits, so Jones understands high-level competitiveness. As part of the gold-medal-winning Team USA U16 team at the FIBA AmeriCup last summer, the 5-foot-11 Jones averaged 8.0 points and 3.8 assists. The Commodores didn't stop there, also adding 6-4 Jhai Johnson from California, exemplifying once again how the reach of Vanderbilt recruiting has grown under Shea Ralph.

Portal priorities: A mobile big would be a good place to start. The offense needs to be spread for Blakes and Galvan to maximize their one-on-one skills. A traditional post doesn't work; the Commodores need someone who can run the high pick-and-roll. That is what made Washington a good fit. Another shooter to additionally spread the floor should also be at the top of Ralph's portal wish list. The opportunity to play with a humble superstar such as Blakes and a passer of Galvan's quality should be an easy sell. Targeting the right personality fit will be the coaching staff's biggest challenge.