Boston College hires Bradley's Kate Popovec-Goss as HC

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BOSTON -- Boston College has hired former Bradley coach Kate Popovec-Goss to take over the Eagles' women's basketball team.

"I am incredibly honored to be named the head coach at Boston College, one of the most prestigious institutions in the country, in one of the best cities in the nation," she said in a statement. "This is a special opportunity, and I'm excited to build a program that reflects the excellence, integrity, and tradition that define BC."

In four years at Bradley, Popovec-Goss helped the Braves improve each season, from four wins her first year to 20 in 2025-26. The team's WNIT bid this year was the second postseason appearance in program history.

"Kate Popovec-Goss is a proven winner and transformational leader," BC athletic director Blake James said. "Her track record including recent success in rebuilding Bradley aligns with our vision. We believe she has the drive and experience necessary to lead our program moving forward."

BC fired coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee this month after eight years that ended in a 5-26 record and a last-place finish (1-17) in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The school also fired men's coach Earl Grant after five seasons in which the Eagles never made the NCAA Tournament and finished above .500 just once; he was replaced by UConn assistant Luke Murray on Thursday.

Popovec-Goss, who played at Pittsburgh and Northwestern, previously worked as an assistant at Northwestern, Colgate and La Salle.