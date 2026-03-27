2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament: How to watch

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The 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament is down to four teams. Kansas and BYU will face off in one semifinal, while Columbia and Wisconsin will clash in the other. Monday's semifinal matchups and Wednesday's championship game will take place at Charles Koch Arena on the Wichita State campus in Wichita, Kansas.

Here are key facts about the 2026 tournament:

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch the semifinal games on ESPNU and the championship game on ESPN2. All three games are also available in the ESPN App and in the NCAA women's basketball streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

March 30

Semifinal No. 1

2:30 p.m.: Kansas vs. BYU on ESPNU

Semifinal No. 2

5 p.m.: Columbia vs. Wisconsin on ESPNU

April 1

7 p.m.: Championship on ESPN2

How can fans access more women's college basketball coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN women's college basketball hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, schedules and more.