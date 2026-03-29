Suarez, Miles lead TCU past Virginia, back into Elite Eight

Olivia Miles drops 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as TCU puts away Virginia 79-69. (1:08)

Olivia Miles drops near triple-double as TCU advances to the Elite Eight (1:08)

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SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Marta Suarez had 33 points and 10 rebounds as part of a nearly unstoppable duo with Olivia Miles, and No. 3 seed TCU beat 10th-seeded Virginia 79-69 on Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA tournament.

TCU (32-5), making its second straight appearance in the Elite Eight, will face No. 1 seed South Carolina on Monday for a trip to the Final Four.

Miles, a senior and a three-time All-American, finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

A few weeks from now, Suarez and Miles will likely be WNBA draft picks, but for now, the chance they took to come to TCU has paid off.

The Horned Frogs went on a 17-4 run to start the second half that put them ahead for good, even as the Cavaliers pressed aggressively and cut the lead to six points with 27.1 seconds to go.

Paris Clark scored 20 points, and Kymora Johnson had 18 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Virginia (22-12), the lone double-digit seed to reach the Sweet 16.

The Cavaliers' journey began in the First Four and continued with a road win over No. 2 seed Iowa in the second round. And Virginia looked like it hadn't run out of magic when it took a 36-35 lead into halftime behind 10 points each from Clark and Johnson.

Suarez had 18 points in the first half for the Frogs, and Miles had 12, but the rest of the team scored only five.

Ultimately, TCU's size -- Virginia was outrebounded 38-27 -- and the one-two punch of Suarez and Miles was too much to overcome.

TCU's matchup against South Carolina will be the second in the past two seasons. South Carolina beat TCU 85-52 in December 2024.