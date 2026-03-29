UConn dispatches Notre Dame to reach Women's Final Four

UConn is heading to Phoenix for the Final Four after taking down Notre Dame. (1:26)

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FORT WORTH, Texas -- No. 1 UConn has made a lot look easy during its 54-game win streak and undefeated 2025-26 campaign -- 30-point wins, dazzling highlights from stars Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong, breezing through conference play and Power 4 competition with only one game decided by single digits.

Sunday's Elite Eight game, though, was the opposite of that, as the Huskies grinded out a 70-52 victory against No. 6 seed Notre Dame to secure their 25th Final Four appearance and 17th in the past 18 tournaments.

UConn (38-0) will next play the winner of No. 1 South Carolina-No. 3 TCU for a spot in the national championship game.

The Huskies' typically high-powered offense stalled early Sunday as Fudd and Strong were quiet by their standards. The Irish, who had lost to UConn by 38 points in January, played deservingly of being on this stage, with star Hannah Hidalgo leading the charge.

Both teams knew their earlier matchup was irrelevant. The Irish had won 10 of their past 11 games, knocking off No. 2 seed Vanderbilt to advance to their first Elite Eight under coach Niele Ivey. The Huskies had even more of a target on their back in the months since the blowout, as another national championship and undefeated season are tantalizingly within reach.

This was the ninth meeting between the rivals in the NCAA tournament but the first time they had met with a Final Four berth at stake. And it was apparent early that whoever could withstand the initial defensive slog would punch their ticket to Phoenix.

The 10 combined points by Strong and Fudd in the first half were the fewest by the duo in a first half all season. The Huskies, however, were buoyed by 12 first-quarter points from freshman Blanca Quiñonez.

UConn's Bianca Quiñonez scored 12 points in the first quarter to spark the Huskies as stars Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong struggled in the first half. Quiñonez finished with 20 points. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Irish cut the deficit to 24-20 midway through the second, prompting UConn coach Geno Auriemma to call a timeout before the Huskies got to their first 10-point lead of the game at 30-20. They ultimately went into the locker room ahead 32-25.

Notre Dame hung around throughout the third quarter before UConn gained some momentum to end the frame on a layup by Jana El Alfy and a 3-pointer from Strong to secure a double-digit lead for good.

Strong, who has already earned multiple national player of the year awards, scored 15 of her 21 points in the second half, while Fudd added nine of her 13 after the break. Quiñonez had the second 20-point game of her young career.

The performance was good for Strong's 31st career 20-point game, which ties program legend Breanna Stewart for the most by a UConn player through their first two years with the team over the past 25 seasons.

Notre Dame's Hidalgo, who had a triple-double with steals against Vandy, was held scoreless by UConn in the first quarter and finished with 22 points on 7-for-18 shooting.

The national semifinal games will be held Friday, with the championship game on April 5.