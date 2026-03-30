UCF fires women's hoops coach Messer after 4 losing seasons

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UCF fired women's basketball coach Sytia Messer on Monday after four straight losing seasons.

In four seasons with the Knights, Messer went 49-69 and never posted a winning record. This past season, UCF went 11-19 -- including 3-15 in Big 12 play -- its worst season in a decade.

Before her arrival, UCF had made consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.

In a statement, UCF said, "In this next chapter for women's basketball, we are continuing to align our strategy to ensure we are investing in the ways that most directly impact success in today's landscape."