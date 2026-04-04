Katie Abrahamson-Henderson out as Georgia women's hoops coach

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ATHENS, Ga. -- Georgia announced Saturday that it has mutually agreed to part ways with women's basketball coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson.

The decision came after Georgia finished 22-10 this season, with an 82-73 overtime loss to Virginia in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Abrahamson-Henderson compiled a 69-59 record in four seasons, with only one finish above .500 in SEC games.

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said a search for a new coach would begin immediately.

"We would like to thank Coach ABE for her leadership and wish her well moving forward," Brooks said in a statement released by Georgia. "We are committed to building on the proud tradition of Lady Bulldog basketball and will continue to support our program with the necessary resources for future success."

Brooks said Georgia has the resources for a successful program.

"We have an outstanding group of alumni and a dedicated fan base," Brooks said. "Our search for a new head coach will focus on someone who will carry on this legacy and connect with our student-athletes, alumni and supporters in an impactful way."

Georgia became a national powerhouse under longtime coach Andy Landers, who retired in 2015 after leading the Lady Bulldogs to 31 NCAA tournament appearances over his 36-year career. He took Georgia to five Final Fours and two national championship game appearances.

Abrahamson-Henderson played under Landers at Georgia and was hired to replace Joni Taylor on March 26, 2022, as only the third full-time coach in program history.