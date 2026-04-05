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          Caitlin Clark, Obama top reactions to UCLA's national title

          • ESPN staffApr 5, 2026, 10:14 PM

          The UCLA Bruins are national champions.

          The Bruins defeated South Carolina 79-51 on Sunday in Phoenix to hoist the NCAA women's basketball tournament championship trophy.

          UCLA jumped to an early lead, ending the first quarter up 21-10, before using a dominant third quarter to pull away -- outscoring South Carolina 25-9 in the frame to effectively it out of reach. The win capped off a Final Four in which the Bruins never once trailed.

          A balanced box score helped make the difference for UCLA -- five different players scored in double figures, and six recorded multiple assists. Center Lauren Betts (14 points, 11 rebounds) and guard Gabriela Jaquez (21 points, 10 rebounds) both posted double-doubles.

          Once the final buzzer sounded, stars and professional sports teams alike reacted to the Bruins' title.

          Here are the top reactions from UCLA's win on social media.