Caitlin Clark, Obama top reactions to UCLA's national title

The UCLA Bruins are national champions.

The Bruins defeated South Carolina 79-51 on Sunday in Phoenix to hoist the NCAA women's basketball tournament championship trophy.

UCLA jumped to an early lead, ending the first quarter up 21-10, before using a dominant third quarter to pull away -- outscoring South Carolina 25-9 in the frame to effectively it out of reach. The win capped off a Final Four in which the Bruins never once trailed.

A balanced box score helped make the difference for UCLA -- five different players scored in double figures, and six recorded multiple assists. Center Lauren Betts (14 points, 11 rebounds) and guard Gabriela Jaquez (21 points, 10 rebounds) both posted double-doubles.

Once the final buzzer sounded, stars and professional sports teams alike reacted to the Bruins' title.

Here are the top reactions from UCLA's win on social media.

Not many care about the game as much as Coach Close ... couldn't be happier for her!!

Congrats @UCLAWBB — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) April 5, 2026

Congratulations to Lauren Betts and the sensational seniors at @UCLAWBB for winning their first NCAA Championship! https://t.co/73VAcvLFvP — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 5, 2026

I want to congratulate the new 2026 Women's NCAA Basketball Tournament Champions - the UCLA Bruins! They blew out South Carolina 79-51 and dominated from start to finish it! The Bruins had five players in double figures - Lauren Betts had 14 points, Gianna Kneepkens 15 points,... — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 5, 2026