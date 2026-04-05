Women's NCAA title game 2026: How UCLA won its first NCAA title

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Forty-eight years ago, the UCLA women's basketball team won the AIAW national championship.

On Sunday, the Bruins are finally national champions again. UCLA won its first NCAA title, beating fellow No. 1 seed South Carolina 79-51. After getting blown out in last year's Final Four, the Bruins went 37-1 in 2025-26 and closed the season on a 31-game winning streak.

The Bruins, led by six seniors, never trailed Sunday. They opened a double-digit lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. All-American senior center Lauren Betts had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Gabriela Jaquez had 10 rebounds to go with a team-high 21 points.

Andrea Adelson, Kareem Copeland, Alexa Philippou and Michael Voepel were courtside providing live updates throughout Sunday's game. Here's how UCLA won the title.

Relive Sunday's action

How UCLA won the NCAA championship: The Bruins looked not at all like they were appearing in their first NCAA title game. Take your pick of statistics to show just how dominant they were: They shot 8-for-19 from deep, held the Gamecocks to 29% shooting, bested them 49-37 on the glass and 40-28 in the paint -- all uncharacteristic to see from a South Carolina squad.

The game was over in the third quarter as UCLA used a 25-9 run to put away the Gamecocks for good, nearly doubling them up by the end of the period, when the score was 61-32.

All five starters finished in double figures for the Bruins, though no one might have been as special as Gabriela Jaquez, who became just the fifth player to finish with 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a national title game (joining Sarah Strong, Breanna Stewart, Chamique Holdsclaw and Dawn Staley). Lauren Betts was also dominant inside with 14 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Her interior defense also limited the Gamecocks to 7-for-18 shooting when contested by her.

In short: It didn't matter that it was the championship game, that the Gamecocks had been here before and the Bruins had not, or that some people still doubted UCLA could finally get over the hump. They played their basketball and took down the three-time champs in the process.

What was the best moment in the title game? With 3:46 remaining in the contest, Betts and Kiki Rice exited to a standing ovation from UCLA fans and hugged coach Cori Close on the sideline. Shortly after, Jaquez drained a 3-pointer to put the Bruins up by 34. She amped up the crowd on her way off the floor and hugged Close, too. It was special for those three pillars of the program -- all seniors heading onto the WNBA -- to have that moment exiting the floor for the final time.

There were several touching moments from the postgame celebration, too, but I liked the note Jaquez ended things on when ESPN's Holly Rowe asked her who this group decided to be this season.

Jaquez: "We decided to be national champions."

Who was the pivotal player? Jaquez (team-high 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal) had a deserving case for the Most Outstanding Player award. She was already considered an exciting WNBA prospect before the NCAA tournament, but it wouldn't be shocking if talent evaluators are even higher on her now.

What was the pivotal moment? The third quarter, when the Bruins outscored the Gamecocks 25-9 to put the game away. It was uncharacteristic to see South Carolina not really have a response after halftime, when the Gamecocks were only down 13 and the game was theoretically still within reach. But Betts gave UCLA its first 20-point lead of the night at the 6:04 mark, and the Gamecocks didn't play with the sort of fight suggesting they were capable of making a large comeback. -- Alexa Philippou