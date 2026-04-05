NCAA women's basketball Way-Too-Early 2026-27 Top 25 rankings

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South Carolina, Texas, UCLA and UConn led the first version of last year's women's college basketball Way-Too-Early Top 25. These four teams playing on the final weekend again was not a surprise -- despite a repeat Final Four happening only one other time in NCAA tournament history (1995-96).

It will not be a surprise if that happens again in next April's Final Four in Columbus, Ohio. The Gamecocks, Longhorns and Huskies will each bring back their best player -- Joyce Edwards, Madison Booker and Sarah Strong, respectively -- and have deep, talented rosters. Edwards, Booker and Strong will headline every All-American team. The return of JuJu Watkins at USC should make the Trojans a contender again, as well.

The Bruins, meanwhile, will lose their top six players -- meaning they have plenty of work to do this offseason. Coach Cori Close has already admitted she and her staff will be active in the transfer portal. But until those results come in, UCLA won't make the 2026-27 Way-Too-Early rankings.

The transfer portal, which officially opens Monday, will significantly change the outlooks for the Top 25 teams -- as well as those not mentioned. In some cases, it already has: Iowa State was likely going to be ranked before Audi Crooks, Addy Brown and seven other players announced their intention to enter the portal. Georgia, Oklahoma State and Tennessee have also been hit hard by announcements from players intending to change programs.

Let these rankings accordingly serve as a foundation; the starting point to a new season that can't get here soon enough. An intriguing offseason awaits.

Here is the first look at the best teams for 2026-27.

Somehow the Huskies lost Paige Bueckers and still had a more impressive regular season and reached a 25th Final Four. So, as important as Azzi Fudd was to this year's team, UConn should be able to thrive. Having the best player in the game in Sarah Strong is the biggest reason. Strong's offensive game is complete, but it's her play at the other end of the court that helped make UConn the best defensive team in the country this season. Blanca Quiñonez could be a star with another season of development -- signs had already begun pointing that way during the 2026 NCAA tournament. The rest of the rotation, except Serah Williams, all has eligibility, so KK Arnold, Kayleigh Heckel and Ashlynn Shade should return to spearhead a deep and versatile backcourt.

Vic Schaefer's talent accumulation just keeps getting more impressive. After landing the fifth-rated class in 2024, he brought the No. 5 player to Austin last year in Aaliyah Crump. The 2026 class is currently ranked second, with five players in the SC Next 100. More significant is the return of Madison Booker for her senior season. Rori Harmon is gone, but Schaefer should have Bryanna Preston or incoming freshman Aaliah Spaight (SC Next 100 No. 20) ready to take over at the point. Jordan Lee has grown into a solid scoring option behind Booker, and Crump could be ready for a big jump with a fully healthy sophomore year.

Last offseason, Dawn Staley hit the portal adeptly and strategically to get Ta'Niya Latson and Madina Okot. Now, they must be replaced. More difficult will be losing the leadership and winning attitude of Raven Johnson. But Joyce Edwards, Tessa Johnson, Maddy McDaniel and Agot Makeer -- all top-15 recruits in the past three years -- make up a pretty good foundation, with McDaniel expected to assume the full-time point guard role. Staley will no doubt attract more talent in the portal, too, and if Chloe Kitts and Ashlynn Watkins return healthy, the Gamecocks could be staring at a seventh consecutive Final Four.

Flau'jae Johnson is no longer a Tiger, but if Kim Mulkey can retain her top-rated recruiting class from a year ago (ZaKiyah Johnson, Grace Knox, Bella Hines) to join incoming freshman Lola Lampley (SC Next 100 No. 29), LSU will be right behind South Carolina and Texas in the SEC. The transfer portal is also bound to bring in top talent. Mulkey already has Mikaylah Williams, Jada Richard and MiLaysia Fulwiley -- if she returns, which Mulkey expects, despite transfer rumors -- in a loaded backcourt.

The Wolverines' noteworthy 2024 recruiting class (Olivia Olson, Syla Swords, Mila Holloway and Te'Yala Delfosse) will be juniors and looking for a Final Four breakthrough after reaching the program's first Elite Eight. A frontcourt scorer from the transfer portal would fit well, but Kim Barnes Arico still has a team good enough to win the Big Ten.

With a healthy JuJu Watkins, the talent at USC will be undeniable. Incoming 6-0 freshman Saniyah Hall gives coach Lindsay Gottlieb three of the past four No. 1 overall recruits in the SC Next 100. If she can successfully incorporate Hall and Watkins -- who missed a year following knee surgery -- with this past season's leading scorer and 2025 top recruit Jazzy Davidson, plus two international five-star recruits (6-4 forwards Sitaya Fagan and Sara Okeke) and Kennedy Smith, USC can challenge for the Big Ten title again and a Final Four.

Emilee Skinner was the fourth-ranked recruit last year, but injuries essentially ended her first season in Durham. If she's healthy, Kara Lawson has her replacement for Taina Mair. If Jadyn Donovan also comes back healthy, and Riley Nelson and Arianna Roberson take the next step, the Blue Devils could be even better in 2026-27. Toby Fournier is also poised to be one of the most versatile post players in the country.

It appears four of Louisville's five starters, plus ACC Sixth Player of the Year Imari Berry, will be back next season. That's the Cardinals' top three scorers and top three rebounders -- an unusual feat in today's era of college basketball. Throw in Ariyana Cradle (SC Next 100 No. 34), a combo guard and the top recruit of Louisville's solid freshman class, and Jeff Walz has the makings of a team similar to this season: no superstar, but versatile at every position.

McKenna Woliczko (SC Next 100 No 6), Iowa's highest-rated recruit since Caitlin Clark, arrives with plenty of expectations. She also arrives at a good time, with Hannah Stuelke set to depart. The 6-2 Woliczko is a good, versatile fit alongside Ava Heiden in the frontcourt and Chit Chat Wright at point guard.

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The return of Mikayla Blakes alone makes Vanderbilt a viable second weekend NCAA tournament team. She and Aubrey Galvan could be the best backcourt duo in the country in 2026-27. But many of the role players who helped make the Commodores an SEC contender and a No. 2 seed this past season, such as Justine Pissott, Sacha Washington and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda, are gone.

The addition of the top point guard in the upcoming freshmen class, Kate Harpring (SC Next 100 No. 4), means losing Lanie Grant to the transfer portal doesn't sting as much. It's still a deep backcourt with Nyla Brooks, Reniya Kelly and Elina Aarnisalo. The 6-4 Ciera Toomey is also expected back, but don't be surprised if Courtney Banghart goes after more size in the portal.

This season's Buckeyes were built around Jaloni Cambridge, and that will continue to be the case next season. Right now, apart from Chance Gray, the entire rest of the rotation is set to return. Without a highly rated freshman coming in, expect Kevin McGuff to go after one of the big names in the transfer portal.

Injuries altered Maryland's 2025-26 season, particularly the loss of leading scorer Kaylene Smikle. Her return, plus the influence of this season's leading scorer, Oluchi Okananwa, and the emergence of freshman guards Addi Mack and Kyndal Walker, will give Brenda Frese her foundation. The 23-year Maryland coach was remaking her roster with transfers before it became a necessity, so expect a major addition or two as well.

Kenny Brooks signed one of the best recruiting classes in the country for next season, and he does have holes to fill with the losses of Tonie Morgan, Teonni Key and Amelia Hassett. Point guard Maddyn Greenway (SC Next 100 No. 13) is the headliner of that class and has drawn comparisons to Paige Bueckers. Clara Strack remains key on both ends of the floor, and Brooks will likely be active in the portal to acquire more size to play next to his 6-5 center.

Most of the country was introduced to point guard Katie Fiso for the first time in the NCAA tournament, and she impressed with 22 points against Virginia Tech and 16 against Texas. If she and the Ducks can build on the momentum from the end of this season, a top-four seed in next year's NCAA tournament is in play.

The youngest team in the 2026 NCAA tournament expects much of that youth back for another season. Sophomore Berry Wallace and freshman Cearah Parchment were the team's leading scorers and will form one of the Big Ten's best duos in 2026-27.

Coming off the program's best season since the Kelsey Plum years, the Huskies should have three of their top four scorers back. Sayvia Sellers averaged 18.0 points this past campaign and remains one of the most underrated players in the country. Avery Howell was a vital addition after transferring from USC. Brynn McGaughy became a key post presence as a freshman.

With Raegan Beers and Payton Verhulst gone, this could be a transition year for the Sooners. But when that means transitioning to Aaliyah Chavez as the face of the program, the task is not quite as daunting. Chavez, a second-team All-SEC member and Oklahoma's leading scorer this season, should still have Sahara Williams as a running mate, too. Jennie Baranczyk will likely be active in the transfer portal, though incoming 6-3 freshman Alliyah "LeeLee" Bell (SC Next 100 No. 36) could be an immediate contributor.

If Dawn Plutzuweit can find size in the portal to replace the departing Sophie Hart and Finau Tonga, the Gophers could replicate their fourth-place finish in the Big Ten and Sweet 16 appearance. Top three scorers Tori McKinney, Grace Grocholski and Mara Braun are set to return.

Just like Michigan and Illinois, the Wildcats have a good young core. Jasmine Bascoe led the Big East in scoring as a sophomore and is one of the most exciting players in college basketball. Junior Brynn McCurry fits Denise Dillon's system well and returned from injury to average double figures in scoring this season.

So much of this ranking is based on the talent of Hannah Hidalgo. She proved in the NCAA tournament just how far she can carry a team. However, so much of that team will also be gone. Niele Ivey has some work to do to get similar talent around her two-way star. Her incoming recruiting class is promising, however -- and if Cassandre Prosper elects to return, the Irish roster will be in better shape than it was last offseason.

Losing Zamareya Jones to the transfer portal was a blow, but if Khamil Pierre, Tilda Trygger and Zoe Brooks return, Wes Moore has a core around which to build the rest of his roster. Destiny Lunan, a top-100 recruit last year, will also get a bigger opportunity with Jones gone.

A healthy, returning Natalie Potts will more than make up for the transfer of Jessica Petrie -- Potts has missed most of the past two seasons with a knee injury, but was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2024. Britt Prince remains the key for the Huskers as the point guard and top scorer. If she takes her game to another level, this group can compete in the top half of the Big Ten. The continued improvement of Amiah Hargrove, who took a big jump this season by nearly tripling her scoring output, will also be important.

Carleigh Wenzel and Carys Baker were the catalysts to getting the Hokies back to the NCAA tournament, and both are slated to return for another season in Blacksburg. Megan Duffy has already received a transfer commitment from former Tennessee forward Alyssa Latham, who played in the ACC with Syracuse in 2023-24 and had her best season there.

Fairfield broke into the Top-25 rankings once this past season and might not stay after all the transfer portal dust settles. But the Stags should have a level of stability and experience on the roster that could lead to another special campaign. Kaety L'Amoreaux, the reigning MAAC Player of the Year, Meghan Andersen and Jillian Huerter are rising seniors who will be playing their third season together, while Cyanne Coe showed signs as a sophomore of being another breakout star for the Stags.

Also considered: Colorado Buffaloes, Princeton Tigers, Clemson Tigers