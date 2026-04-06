NCAA champion UCLA finishes No. 1 in women's AP Top 25 poll

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UCLA finished the season at No. 1 in the Associated Press women's basketball Top 25 on Monday after routing South Carolina to win its first NCAA championship.

The Bruins were a unanimous choice from the 31-member national media panel, ending the season as the top choice for the first time in school history. Their first No. 1 ranking came in November 2024 -- after they also beat South Carolina.

The Gamecocks were second behind the Bruins, with fellow Final Four participants UConn and Texas third and fourth, respectively. The Huskies, who have finished in the top 10 of the final poll for 33 straight years, had been the No. 1 team all season until Monday. They had been unbeaten until a loss to South Carolina on Friday.

AP Top 25 Women's College Basketball Poll First-place votes in parentheses Team Rec. LW 1. UCLA (31) 37-1 2 2. South Carolina 36-4 4 3. UConn 38-1 1 4. Texas 35-4 3 5. Duke 27-9 8 6. TCU 32-6 14 7. Michigan 28-7 9 8. LSU 29-6 5 9. Notre Dame 25-11 22 10. Vanderbilt 29-5 6 11. Louisville 29-8 13 12. Oklahoma 26-8 10 13. North Carolina 28-8 15 14. Kentucky 25-11 16 15. Minnesota 24-9 18 16. Iowa 27-7 7 17. Ohio State 27-8 12 18. West Virginia 28-7 11 19. Virginia 22-12 - 20. Maryland 24-9 17 21. Mississippi 24-12 19 22. Michigan State 23-9 20 23. Baylor 25-9 21 24. Alabama 24-11 - 25. Washington 22-11 -

No. 5 Duke, No. 6 TCU and No. 7 Michigan, which all reached the Elite Eight, followed the Longhorns. LSU was eighth and Notre Dame ninth. The Fighting Irish made the biggest leap in the poll, climbing 13 spots after reaching the regional final with an upset of Vanderbilt in the Sweet 16. The Commodores were 10th.

Celebrating history

The Bruins are one of only three teams that were in both the first women's basketball poll 50 years ago and the final Top 25 this season. Maryland and Baylor are the other two. The Terrapins ended the season ranked 20th, and the Bears were 23rd.

Ranked Cavaliers

No. 19 Virginia earned its first ranking since 2011 after reaching the Sweet 16 for the first time in 26 years. The Cavaliers also became the first team that played in the First Four to reach the regional semifinals.

Even with that success, UVA made a coaching change over the weekend, firing Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. The Cavaliers had been a mainstay in the poll until dropping out Nov. 10, 2011.

Conference supremacy

The SEC and the Big Ten each had eight teams in the final Top 25 of the season. The ACC had five and the Big 12 three. The Big East had one.