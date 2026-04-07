Class of 2027 recruit Caroline Bradley commits to LSU Tigers

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Caroline Bradley, the No. 3 recruit and the best post player in the girls' SC Next class of 2027, has committed to LSU, she announced Monday. Bradley's commitment gives Tigers coach Kim Mulkey her first recruit in the class for the 2027-28 season. Bradley is also the first five-star player to come off the board.

A Louisiana native, Bradley chose the home state Tigers over finalists Alabama, UCLA, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, Duke, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

"First and foremost, I want to win. But I also want to be developed and challenged over the course of the next four years," Bradley told ESPN. "Coach Mulkey and the staff have worked to build a great relationship with me and my family, and to prove why Baton Rouge is a special place. The support from the LSU fans is unlike any other and I can't wait to be a part of a family that runs deeper than basketball."

The 6-foot 5 Bradley was a member of last summer's gold-medal-winning USA Basketball U16 FIBA Americas team. She also recently participated in the USA Basketball Junior National Team Minicamp in Phoenix during the women's Final Four and is expected to participate in the U17 FIBA Women's World Cup in July. During her junior season at Oak Grove High School (Louisiana), she averaged 27.1 points, 17.6 rebounds and 3.5 blocks and shot over 60% overall from the floor.

Bradley has unmatched strength in the post in this class. She has elements of an old-school back-to-the-basket game with an ability to face up and shoot from beyond the 3-point line. She is as technically sound defensively as any big in recent memory. This mix of physicality, mobility and skill makes her a perfect foundational player for LSU, which is known to be anchored by elite post play.

Landing such a major in-state recruit as Bradley in 2027 will remind LSU fans of when current LSU assistant Seimone Augustus decided to stay and play for her hometown program in 2002 -- as well as rising senior guard Mikaylah Williams in 2023.

Since arriving in April 2021, Mulkey has signed every top-100 player in the state and has a habit of attracting top talent to Baton Rouge. The Tigers had the top-ranked recruiting class in 2025, though bring in just one ranked signee -- No. 29 Lola Lampley -- in 2026.