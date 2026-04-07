Women's NCAA basketball transfer rankings for 2026-27 season

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The women's college basketball transfer portal officially opened Monday, and by day's end more than 1,000 players had entered.

In past years the portal opened during the NCAA tournament. New regulations this year prevented any official activity until after the season concluded Sunday with UCLA beating South Carolina for the championship. The transfer portal window is also shorter this year, closing on April 20.

Iowa State's Audi Crooks, the nation's second-leading scorer, is the biggest impact player in the portal to date. The Cyclones' roster was decimated, with 10 players entering the portal. Georgia lost nine players after letting go of coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, but no program was hit harder, or more publicly, than Tennessee.

Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell is now tasked with replacing her entire roster. She also lost the No. 2 recruit in the country, Oliviyah Edwards, who had committed to the Lady Vols but has requested a release from her national letter of intent. Every player from Caldwell's No. 2-rated recruiting class from a year ago is gone.

Few players have announced where their next destinations will be, but that process will play out over the next few weeks. As players find their new teams, and as more players enter the portal over the next 14 days, this list will evolve and change. And we'll continue to update the rankings.

1. Audi Crooks, 6-3, C, Jr., Iowa State

Crooks is the best of the available transfers and also the most intriguing. While she's a nearly unstoppable post presence and ranked second in the nation in scoring (25.8 PPG), Crooks doesn't fit every system and has limitations. Incorporating her could require coaches to alter their approach. Crooks could be the big scorer that a contender needs to take that next step, but a program's willingness to make big philosophical changes for just the one season she has left might shrink Crooks' market.

2. Kymora Johnson, 5-7, G, Jr., Virginia

In the wake of the firing of coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, Virginia has lost multiple players to the transfer portal, but none more impactful than Johnson. One of the best players in the ACC, who broke into the national spotlight with her sparkling NCAA tournament performance, Johnson helped the Cavaliers reach the Sweet 16. She ranked second in the ACC in scoring (19.5 PPG) and first in assists (6.3 APG).

3. Liv McGill, 5-9, G, So., Florida

The only player in the country to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and six assists, McGill was the cornerstone of the Gators for two seasons but will not be sticking around for new coach Tammi Reiss. McGill, who is from Minnesota and played at the same high school as Paige Bueckers, can score in a variety of ways and would have the potential to be a game changer for a top-tier program that needs to replace a top offensive player or two.

4. Talaysia Cooper, 6-0, G, Jr., Tennessee

Cooper is eligible for the WNBA draft but has decided to play one more college season -- but at a third school after stops at South Carolina and Tennessee. One of the few Lady Vols that consistently produced in Kim Caldwell's unorthodox system in Knoxville, Cooper might still benefit from more consistent minutes. She averaged 16.0 points per game and shot an improved 34.3% from 3-point range. Her length is an asset both as a perimeter defender and a finisher at the rim.

5. Dani Carnegie, 5-9, G, So., Georgia

One of the best under-the-radar portal acquisitions a year ago (from Georgia Tech), Carnegie was named first-team all-SEC, averaging 17.8 points per game, and helped the Lady Dogs to their best season in eight years. An even better scorer than she was with the Yellow Jackets, Carnegie is a shot creator, for herself or teammates, and can handle the responsibility of being a No. 1 option.

6. Zamareya Jones, 5-7, G, So., NC State

Doubling her minutes, point production and assists in her second season, Jones appeared on the verge of becoming one of the ACC's top guards. She and Zoe Brooks might have been the conference's best backcourt next year had Jones elected to stay in Raleigh. She was second on the team to Brooks with 14.9 points and 3.8 assists per game. Jones was also the Wolfpack's best 3-point shooter and excels in transition.

7. Addy Brown, 6-2, F, Jr., Iowa State

The 11 games Brown missed this season derailed the Cyclones' season. Her versatility was the perfect complement to Crooks, but now they are both leaving Ames, Iowa. She was all-Big 12 honorable mention as a freshman and second-team all-conference last season, averaging 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists over her career. Brown has proved she can be impactful playing off the ball and should fit nearly any system.

8. Taryn Barbot, 5-10, G, Jr., Charleston

The best mid-major player in the portal, Barbot is a two-time CAA player of the year who averaged 20.1 points per game, good for 17th nationally. She showcased her ability for the Power 4 conferences by scoring 36 points against Duke in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Her sister, Taylor Barbot, was 12th in the country at 6.0 assists per game. Taryn and Taylor have played together for three years at Charleston, so expect a package deal.

9. Jada Williams, 5-8, PG, Jr., Iowa State

The move to Iowa State was a good one for Williams despite staying just one year after two with Arizona. Williams became a better shooter, a more disciplined point guard and ranked third in the country with 7.7 assists per game. With her quickness and experience, Williams could step into another major conference program to fill a one-year gap at the point, much like Tonie Morgan did at Kentucky this season.

10. Nunu Agara, 6-2, F, Jr., Stanford

After averaging more than 15 points per game in consecutive seasons -- but no NCAA tournament appearances to show for it -- Agara is looking to finish her career elsewhere. Limited as a 3-point shooter but outstanding in the lane, Agara shot 51.3% on 2-point field goal attempts and pulled down 8.7 rebounds per game. Not being the No. 1 option and a primary focus of the defense might help Agara's efficiency and her WNBA draft standing.

11. Aaliyah Crump, 6-1, F, Fr., Texas

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Health was an issue for Crump in her lone season with the Longhorns, but the talent was clearly there. The highest-rated recruit for Vic Schaefer at Texas -- No. 5 overall -- and a starter to begin the season, Crump suffered a foot injury in November that forced her to miss two months. She averaged 7.9 points per game and had 16-point outings against LSU and Arkansas in February. Texas is bringing in two highly regarded freshmen wings in this recent recruiting class, but Crump was a likely starter next season and a possible No. 1 scoring option in 2027-28 after the departure of Madison Booker.

12. Tilda Trygger, 6-6, F, So., NC State

A native of Sweden, Trygger spent the first two years in the United States in Raleigh. She was productive with 10.6 points and 7.0 rebounds after being more of a role player as a freshman. With good shooting range and improved physicality, Trygger has a high ceiling and has all-conference potential for her final two seasons.

13. Mia Pauldo, 5-6, G, Fr., Tennessee

Of all the departures from the Lady Vols, this one might hurt the most. Pauldo was Kim Caldwell's biggest get in 2025's No. 2-rated recruiting class. The entire recruiting class is now gone after one season. Pauldo was Tennessee's third-leading scorer (10.4 PPG) and its best 3-point shooter (36.5%). Pauldo is also a pure point guard but was seldom able to show off those skills to their fullest in Knoxville. She is joined by her sister, Mya Pauldo, in the portal.

14. Madison St. Rose, 5-10, G, Sr., Princeton

The least surprising player in the portal, St. Rose could not stay at Princeton because of Ivy League rules prohibiting redshirts. She missed most of the 2024-25 season with a knee injury, so St. Rose has eligibility left that she can't use with the Tigers. St. Rose could help any national contender at either guard spot after averaging 15.8 points on 47.9% shooting this season.

15. Kiyomi McMiller, 5-8, G, So., Penn State

A volume shooter with electric offensive abilities, McMiller is looking for her third team in as many years. A clash with the coaching staff her freshman season at Rutgers pushed her to Penn State, where this season was calmer and more productive for McMiller (21.6 PPG). A coaching change for the Lady Lions opened the door for another transfer. McMiller's raw talent should necessitate being higher on this list, but her two teams were a collective 14 games below .500, and where she might fit best is the biggest question mark.

16. Mia Woolfolk, 6-3, F, So., Georgia

With noticeable improvement in her second season in Athens, Woolfolk played some of her best games against Georgia's best opponents. She had 29 points against Oklahoma, 19 points and seven rebounds in the upset of Vanderbilt and 27 in the NCAA tournament loss to Virginia. Woolfolk's strength is in the low post, but she moves well and uses her quickness facing up to get by taller opponents and to the rim.

17. Lara Somfai, 6-3, F, Fr., Stanford

The Cardinal roster suffered some big losses when the portal opened, but none bigger than Somfai. Losing Agara hurts, but Somfai and fellow freshman Hailee Swain were supposed to be the building blocks that brought Stanford back to prominence. Somfai has three years of eligibility remaining. She averaged 10.8 points and 9.1 rebounds.

18. Justice Carlton, 6-1, F, So., Texas

A 28-game starter for a Final Four team this season, Carlton appeared to gain more and more of Vic Schaefer's trust as the season progressed. Her strength is elite and she uses it to score from close range against taller defenders. Carlton averaged 8.5 points and 4.0 rebounds that included a 15-point effort in the SEC tournament championship game. Her physicality made her an ideal fit for Texas, and her loss is a big one for the Longhorns.

19. Kaylene Smikle, 6-0, G, Sr., Maryland

Health is the question mark, otherwise Smikle might be higher in these rankings. She was first-team all-Big Ten in 2025 after scoring 17.9 points per game before being limited to seven games this season and then opting for knee surgery. That preserved Smikle's final year of eligibility, which will now be used at her third school. Smikle, who began her career at Rutgers, has never averaged fewer than 16.1 points in a full season.

20. Jaida Civil, 6-0, G, Fr., Tennessee

The numbers were modest (6.4 PPG, 4.0 PPG), but Civil demonstrated defensive skills and athleticism that should fit anywhere. Ranked No. 20 in that recruiting class that also featured the Pauldo sisters and Deniya Prawl, Civil's playing time swelled in February before those minutes were trimmed again in the postseason.

Also considered:

Achol Akot, Oklahoma State; Carys Baker, Virginia Tech; Essence Cody, Alabama; Skylar Forbes, Marquette; Lanie Grant, North Carolina; Gracie Merkle, Penn State; Zahirah Walton, George Mason; Jadyn Wooten, Oklahoma State