Staley says she spoke with Auriemma, wants to 'turn the page'

Open Extended Reactions

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Tuesday that she has spoken to UConn's Geno Auriemma and suggested that everyone "turn the page" after their midcourt argument at the Final Four fueled a firestorm of controversy.

"I spoke with Geno, and I want to be clear -- I have a great deal of respect for him and what he's meant to this game," Staley said in a statement. "One moment doesn't define a career, and it doesn't change the impact he's had on growing women's basketball. The standard at UConn is what it is because of him, and that's something this game has benefited from.

"So, I'm asking everyone to turn the page. Let's refocus on what matters most -- continuing to elevate our game, creating opportunities and pushing it forward. That's always been my mission, and it's not changing."

In the waning seconds of UConn's 62-48 loss to South Carolina in Friday's national semifinal, Auriemma approached Staley for a postgame handshake then angrily got in her face before Staley started firing back.

The two were separated, but Staley kept shouting toward the UConn bench before walking away. Auriemma walked off to the tunnel alone.

In his postgame news conference, Auriemma said he was frustrated that he waited three minutes for a pregame handshake with Staley. Auriemma then apologized to the South Carolina staff Saturday.

"There's no excuse for how I handled the end of the game vs. South Carolina," Auriemma said in a statement. "It's unlike what I do and what our standard is here at Connecticut. I want to apologize to the staff and the team at South Carolina. It was uncalled for in how I reacted. The story should be how well South Carolina played, and I don't want my actions to detract from that. I've had a great relationship with their staff, and I sincerely want to apologize to them."

South Carolina lost 79-51 to UCLA in Sunday's national championship game.