Girls' recruiting: Comparing top 2026 recruits to previous classes

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With the 2026 high school season now complete, capped by the McDonald's All American Game and Chipotle Nationals, the senior class of elite prospects is officially ready to enter college. Fittingly, the cycle ended with the top overall prospect, No. 1 Saniyah Hall, winning MVP at the McDonald's All American Game.

Naturally, this raises the question: How does this group compare to the classes that came just before it?

To find out, we built a starting five of the best recruits from each of the three most recent recruiting cycles (2026, 2025 and 2024). Each spot was evaluated based on high school pedigree, early college production -- in the case of the 2024 and 2025 players -- and long-term projection.

Overall, the 2026 class is not expected to have as immediate an impact as the previous two classes. In a different look, here's a position-by-position look at how the classes stack up -- and which players hold the edge.

Player rankings:

Final 2026 SC Next 100 | 2027 SC Next 60 | 2028 SC Next 25

Autumn Fleary is the best point guard in the 2026 class, Let's pit her against the best point guards from 2025 (Aaliyah Chavez) and 2024 (Jaloni Cambridge). Courtesy of Sidwell Friends School (DC)

2026: Autumn Fleary (Duke)

Fleary is a true all-around, pass-first point guard who sets the tone defensively and has an EYBL title under her belt. The reigning Washington D.C. Gatorade Player of the Year, she brings toughness, ball pressure and winning experience, but doesn't have the same scoring punch or usage profile as Chavez and Cambridge. That said, Fleary is adept at organizing offenses, which will serve her well at Duke, where she'll have the opportunity to set the table for a veteran-laden Blue Devils roster.

2025: Aaliyah Chavez (Oklahoma)

Chavez finished her high school career with 4,796 career points -- and wasted little time translating her high-octane scoring to the college level, emerging as Oklahoma's primary offensive engine and leading the Sooners to a Sweet 16 run. She blends creativity, high-volume scoring and playmaking. With Raegan Beers graduating, Chavez is Oklahoma's clear returning catalyst in 2026.

2024: Jaloni Cambridge (Ohio State)

Cambridge was a dynamite high school point guard and ranked as the nation's No. 2 recruit when she signed with the Buckeyes. She has proved she can do it all at the highest level. She won Big Ten Freshman of the Year, then averaged 23.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists this year as one of the most well-rounded, consistent guards in the country.

Edge: Cambridge

Cambridge offers the best blend of styles of the three. She combines elite production with defensive impact and impressive efficiency, given her high usage rate.

Kate Harpring is the best guard in the 2026 class. How does she stack up against 2025's Jazzy Davidson and 2024's Mikayla Blakes? Art of Life Photography

2026: Kate Harpring (North Carolina)

Harpring is a physical, downhill guard who competes on both ends and brings toughness to the perimeter as a rugged defender. The 2026 Naismith Award winner, she became Georgia's all-time leading high school scorer with 3,435 career points. But her offensive game has even more room to develop as she evolves as a shooter and secondary playmaker. The downside: she has a steeper learning curve at this stage, compared to the two players below. But there's plenty of opportunity to make an immediate impact in Chapel Hill, given North Carolina's lineup needs and transfer portal losses.

2025: Jazzy Davidson (USC)

Davidson was the most complete player in her high school class as a long, bouncy lead guard who made her teammates better. That played out this season, with the former No. 1 recruit establishing herself as the most impactful freshman in the country this past season: She led USC in scoring (17.9 points), rebounds (5.6), assists (4.1), steals (2.0) and blocks (2.0) while taking on tough defensive assignments. Her performance is a good sign for USC with JuJu Watkins returning and the nation's No. 1 recruiting class arriving on campus in the fall.

2024: Mikayla Blakes (Vanderbilt)

Blakes led Vanderbilt to unprecedented heights this season -- and led the nation in scoring (27.0 PPG) to earn first-team All-America honors. A five-star out of New Jersey, her ability to efficiently create her own offense at volume sets her apart. She has lived up to the expectations of becoming a program cornerstone admirably.

Edge: Blakes

She's already a proven star, and the most dynamic, feared scoring guard in the country. All three of are great players, but few can match Blakes' elite scoring production.

Saniyah Hall, the No. 1 player in the class of 2026, is also the best W in the class. How does she compare against the best of 2025 (Aaliyah Crump) and 2024 (Syla Swords)? Courtesy of Spire Academy (Ohio)

2026: Saniyah Hall (USC Trojans)

Hall is a powerful, physical wing who loves to play bully ball and thrives attacking the rim, rebounding and finishing through contact. She has made strides as a perimeter shooter, but her next challenge will be adapting to a system where she won't always have the ball in her hands. Playing alongside other high-usage stars will require growth in her off-ball movement and decision-making.

2025: Aaliyah Crump

The freshman guard -- who recently announced she was transferring from Texas -- showed flashes of her scoring ability as a freshman, providing the Longhorns with needed offensive punch in its run to the Final Four. She's a natural three-level scorer, and had some impressive individual performances down the stretch of SEC play, including a 16-point outing against LSU, though consistency and expanded impact beyond scoring will be key as her role grows.

2024: Syla Swords (Michigan Wolverines)

Swords had an impressive high school senior year that included a stint with the Canadian team in the FIBA U19 AmeriCup and a McDonald's All American selection. Her polished, experienced leadership translated perfectly in Ann Arbor. With international experience and a high basketball IQ, she impacts winning as a shooter, secondary playmaker and defender. Her versatility allows her to fit seamlessly into different lineups and roles.

Edge: Swords

Swords can do everything at a high level. She averaged 34 minutes this past season for Michigan, which often demanded a lot from her physically in small-ball lineups. But she responded, leading the Wolverines to the Elite Eight. Her all-around game, feel and shooting translate to winning basketball.

How does top 2026 forward Oliviyah Edwards compare to 2025's Grace Knox and 2024's Sarah Strong? Reyelle Frazier

2026: Oliviyah Edwards (Uncommitted)

Edwards' tools are undeniable. She's one of the most physically gifted players in her class, with elite athleticism and arguably the highest ceiling of any 2026 five-star. She can finish around the rim with either hand, and her length and physical skill set give her an advantage guarding across multiple positions. Her college impact may be a bit more gradual, though, because her game requires plenty more refinement and maturity before she delivers on her potential.

2025: Grace Knox (LSU)

Knox anchored LSU's top-ranked recruiting class in 2025. Her attention to detail and impact both on the glass and defensively carried over to LSU, where the 6-foot-2 forward averaged 8.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while carving out a role as an energy forward. She complements lineups well but isn't asked to carry a primary offensive load.

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2024: Sarah Strong (UConn)

Strong was the most unique prospect in the country because of her exceptional blend of versatility, power and skills, making her a perfect fit for Geno Auriemma's system. Through two college seasons, she has checked nearly every box possible, winning a national title as a freshman and the Naismith College Player of the Year and Wade Trophy as a sophomore. Her efficiency and defensive impact make her the engine of a championship-caliber team.

Edge: Strong

There's really no comparison here. Strong has the most complete, dominant all-around game in college basketball, and both the eye test and advanced metrics back it up.

Olivia Vukosa (2026 SC Next No. 2) is the best post across the past three classes -- yes, even better than the best of 2024 (Kate Koval) and 2025 (Sienna Betts) Oliver Paruzel

2026: Olivia Vukosa (UConn Huskies)

Vukosa is a skilled, modern post who can stretch the floor, pass and operate comfortably away from the basket. She even hit a deep 3-pointer at the McDonald's All American game. The reigning national Gatorade Player of the Year, she will receive exceptional tutelage from a UConn program that excels at developing Euro-style bigs. Her international experience with Croatia and fit within UConn's system position her well for long-term success -- even if her immediate role is more measured.

2025: Sienna Betts (UCLA Bruins)

Betts arrived in college as more of a prototypical post who could adapt to the modern game. She has enough offense to step away from the basket and play in space while offering valuable rim protection defensively. While a lower leg injury limited her impact early on this past season, she developed into a steady presence off the bench during UCLA's national championship run.

2024: Kate Koval (LSU Tigers)

Originally a Notre Dame signee, Koval transferred to LSU for her sophomore season and began to etch out a more consistent role, logging 17 starts over 35 games. She got into great shape as the year progressed, too, averaging 8.3 points and 6.3 rebounds this past campaign. Bigs are the foundation of Kim Mulkey's system on both ends -- especially on the glass -- and Koval looks primed to secure the starting center role next fall.

Edge: Vukosa

Vukosa offers the most complete modern skill set at the position with a combination of size, shooting and feel.