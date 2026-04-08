UConn's Auriemma apologizes to Staley, says 'I lost myself'

Open Extended Reactions

UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement Tuesday night that he "lost" himself with his behavior toward South Carolina coach Dawn Staley during his team's Final Four defeat last Friday.

The coach released his second statement in four days following his outburst at Staley in the final seconds of the highly anticipated national semifinal matchup.

"This morning, Dawn Staley and I spoke about our interaction after the game last Friday," Auriemma's statement read. "I apologized to Dawn, her staff and her team. I've lost more games in the Final Four than any coach in history. But Friday I lost something more important. I lost myself.

"Those who know me know I have nothing but respect and admiration for the game and the coaches who coach it. Dawn and her team deserved to win, and they deserved better from me.

"Women's basketball deserved better," his statement read. "My university, my athletes, my former players and our fans deserved better. Dawn and I have agreed to move on, and we hope the focus will shift back to the growth in women's basketball. The game deserves it."

The comments echoed the sentiments Staley included in a statement earlier Tuesday saying that she has a "great deal of respect" for Auriemma and that "one moment doesn't define a career, and it doesn't change the impact he's had on growing women's basketball."

Staley asked for everyone to "turn the page" on Friday's incident and to focus on continuing to elevate the game.

Auriemma, the sport's winningest coach and a 12-time national champion, previously released a statement Saturday in which he apologized to the South Carolina staff and team but did not mention Staley by name.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma leaves the court after his team's loss to South Carolina in the Final Four. Getty Images

Right before the final buzzer of South Carolina's 62-48 win over previously undefeated UConn, Auriemma approached Staley for a postgame handshake, then angrily got in her face before Staley started firing back. The two were separated by the officials and their staffs, and Staley kept shouting toward Auriemma before walking away.

The UConn coach then walked off into the tunnel alone.

In his postgame news conference, Auriemma said he was frustrated that he waited three minutes for a pregame handshake with Staley and said he did not regret comments he made to ESPN's Holly Rowe during the broadcast in which he lamented the lack of fouls against South Carolina. He added that Staley "rants and raves" at the officials and "calls the referees some names you don't want to hear."

The Gamecocks, who have won three national titles under Staley, fell to the UCLA Bruins in the championship game 79-51.

The teams are set to face each other Nov. 24 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena, as well as in the 2027 Ally Tipoff Event. Both programs are expected to be title contenders once more.