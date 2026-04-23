Five-star wing Trinity Jones commits to Maryland

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Five-star wing Trinity Jones, the No. 11 prospect in the 2026 SC NEXT 100, has committed to Maryland after reopening her recruitment earlier this month.

The 6-foot-1 standout originally committed to Clemson in October as coach Shawn Poppie's first five-star pledge but opted to decommit. She made her decision to join the Terrapins just hours after No. 3 Oliviyah Edwards announced she was heading to South Carolina, with the two representing the final five-star commitments of the 2026 high school recruiting cycle.

Jones is an explosive athlete who relentlessly attacks the rim and uses her high motor to make an impact in transition. After missing significant time with a knee injury in 2024, she returned to form on the club circuit with Mac Irvin Fire, where she showed the defensive prowess to guard multiple positions at a high level, which should translate in college.

A McDonald's All American, Jones averaged 28.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game this past season at Naperville Central (Illinois), the alma mater of WNBA legend Candace Parker. Jones also brings international experience, having helped USA Basketball win gold at the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship. She is a dynamic athlete who will continue developing her complete offensive game in the half court in College Park.

Landing Jones is a significant recruiting win for coach Brenda Frese and the Terrapins after Jones drew interest from a host of major programs, including Tennessee, LSU, TCU, Oklahoma and UCLA. She joins fellow five-star Jordyn Jackson, No. 45 Mimi Thiero and forward Eva-Grace Yebila (Great Britain) to round out Maryland's incoming recruiting class. The Terrapins also have added Nunu Agara (Stanford) and Chloe Sotell (Missouri) via the transfer portal.

Jones was the only remaining uncommitted player in the SC NEXT 100.