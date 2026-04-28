Attorney: Ex-Nebraska assistant admitted having sex with player

OMAHA, Neb. -- Former Nebraska women's basketball assistant Chuck Love acknowledged he had sex with former player Ashley Scoggin before she was dismissed from the team in 2022, according to court documents tied to a civil lawsuit Scoggin filed against Love and university officials.

Scoggin's lawsuit, filed in 2024, contends her civil rights were violated in the lead-up to her dismissal. Scoggin seeks a jury trial in Lincoln and unspecified damages.

Love, in his initial response to the lawsuit, denied ever having a sexual relationship with Scoggin.

But Maren Chaloupka, Scoggin's attorney, wrote in a March 17 filing, "At his February 5, 2026 deposition, Love for the first time admitted that he had a sexual relationship with Ashley."

Chaloupka wrote that the university's Board of Regents, head coach Amy Williams and former athletic director Trev Alberts - all named as co-defendants - "endorsed his denial."

USA Today on Tuesday was first to report Love's admission in the court document. Denise Frost, Love's attorney, did not immediately respond to an Associated Press message seeking comment.

Scoggin described in her original complaint how Love took a special interest in her and that the relationship turned sexual and caused Scoggin to fear retaliation if she refused to engage in it.

Williams and Alberts, now the athletic director at Texas A&M, are accused of not setting rules, training or policies prohibiting staff members from having sexual relationships with athletes.

Scoggin played two seasons for the Cornhuskers. She was dismissed from the team on the same day Love was suspended with pay in February 2022. Love resigned three months later. Scoggin, who is from Dallas, Oregon, transferred to UNLV.

Scoggin was kicked off the Nebraska team a few days after teammates discovered her, fully clothed, in Love's room during a road trip.

Love initially denied Scoggin's claims he sought sexual relationships with students, that he discussed inappropriate topics with her and that he invited her to go out for drinks.

The regents, Williams and Alberts said in their joint response to the civil lawsuit that they didn't have "sufficient information and belief to either admit or deny the allegations" of a sexual relationship between Scoggin and Love.

The university, in its initial response to the lawsuit, said Scoggin's removal from the team was warranted, in part, because of "dishonesty and distrust" between Scoggin and her teammates.