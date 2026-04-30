Women's Way-Too-Early Top 25: New No. 1, more risers after transfer portal rebuilds

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Opinions on the transfer portal are strong and varied, but say what you want: It has transformed April into arguably college basketball's second-most intriguing month.

Players who have entered and exited the portal over the past three weeks have changed the outlook for the 2026-27 season. Six teams that didn't make the April 5 edition of our Way-Too-Early Top 25 are now in after rebuilding their nearly depleted rosters, including reigning national champion UCLA and Elite Eight participant TCU. Portal movement also triggered a change at No. 1, where South Carolina has taken over as the favorite to win it all next April.

A repeat of the 2025 Final Four was anticipated at this time last year, and that is exactly what happened. To get South Carolina, UConn, Texas and UCLA back to the national semifinals would be far more surprising this time around, but all four have made the following cut, with three in the top 10. Joyce Edwards is back for the Gamecocks, Sarah Strong will defend her national player of the year honors for the Huskies and Madison Booker returns to the Longhorns. Throw in the healthy return of JuJu Watkins, and the All-America team could be easier to predict than the 2027 Final Four.

Oklahoma State also joins the mix after Cowgirls coach Jacie Hoyt successfully landed top-ranked transfer Audi Crooks and Liv McGill, another highly sought-after portaler, in Stillwater.

Every player on ESPN's top-20 transfer ranking has committed to a new program, but more still have to pick their next destination. That could shake up future editions of these team rankings, but the following top 25 serves as a clearer look at next season now that much of the transfer activity has concluded.

Previous ranking: 3

The addition of Texas transfer Jordan Lee was already enough to elevate the Gamecocks to the top of the rankings, then came the commitment of No. 3 recruit Oliviyah Edwards, who joined South Carolina after decommitting from Tennessee. Despite some important personnel losses -- Raven Johnson, Madina Okot and Ta'Niya Latson -- the depth highlighted by the continued rise of Joyce Edwards coupled with the returns of Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins after each missed last season makes the Gamecocks the runaway choice for the top spot.

Maddy McDaniel, who is replacing Johnson at point guard, is arguably South Carolina's most important player -- and the fact that she is also the only Gamecock under 6-foot underscores the size coach Dawn Staley will have at her disposal in 2026-27.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks' leading scorer from last season, Joyce Edwards, get reinforcements with incoming transfers and recruits. Harry How/Getty Images

Previous ranking: 1

Quiet in the portal so far, the Huskies appear content to run it back with every contributor returning except recent WNBA draft picks Azzi Fudd and Serah Williams. Having the reigning National Player of the Year in Sarah Strong to build an offense and defense around makes that a viable way to get back to the Final Four for the 26th time in program history. No. 2 recruit Olivia Vukosa is the only major addition, but if Blanca Quiñonez finds another level of consistency, then coach Geno Auriemma could once again have two All-Americans and a bevy of talented role players led by KK Arnold, Kayleigh Heckel and Ashlynn Shade.

Previous ranking: 7

Like South Carolina, Duke also rises after adding a Texas transfer. Aaliyah Crump should slide into the role that Ashlon Jackson held on this past season's Elite Eight team -- and has the potential to make the Blue Devils even better. Crump was the No. 5 recruit in 2025 and a solid contributor for the Longhorns when healthy, averaging 7.9 points in 24 games last season. The No. 4 recruit in that same class was Emilee Skinner, who missed all but three game for Duke but should be ready to assume the starting point guard duties. With Skinner and Crump, plus Riley Nelson and Delaney Thomas playing around Toby Fournier -- one of the most versatile post players in the country -- the Blue Devils could finally break through to their first Final Four since 2006.

Previous ranking: 5

The noteworthy recruiting class of 2024 -- Olivia Olson, Syla Swords, Mila Holloway and Te'Yala Delfosse -- will be looking for a Final Four breakthrough after reaching the program's first Elite Eight. The addition of Stanford transfer Courtney Ogden (12.9 PPG) gives coach Kim Barnes Arico that additional scorer who should make the Wolverines the favorites to win the Big Ten.

Previous ranking: 6

If Michigan is not the favorite in the Big Ten, then it should be USC. It promises to be a close race that could come down to how well coach Lindsay Gottlieb incorporates the talents of three former No. 1 overall recruits who essentially play the same position. One of the biggest stories nationally is the return of JuJu Watkins (2023) from the knee injury that cost her the 2025-26 campaign. Jazzy Davidson (2025) lived up to expectations, leading the Trojans in scoring (17.9 PPG), rebounding (5.6 RPG) and assists (4.1 APG) this past season. And Saniyah Hall (2026) is joined by two more incoming five-star recruits, 6-4 forwards Sitaya Fagan and Sara Okeke.

The return of Kennedy Smith and addition of 6-6 Florida State transfer Pania Davis might make this the most talented roster in the country. How the players all fit together will be the question.

Previous ranking: 9

Not to be outdone by Michigan or USC, Iowa also made some significant additions that will put the Hawkeyes in position for a Big Ten title run. Bringing in Dani Carnegie from Georgia gives coach Jan Jensen a dimension she hasn't had in her two seasons at Iowa: a combo guard who can score from anywhere on the court. Carnegie will join former Georgia Tech teammate Chazadi Wright in the backcourt. The frontcourt also has what should be a prolific duo of leading scorer Ava Heiden (18.0 PPG) and the highest-rated recruit for the program since Caitlin Clark in 6-2 versatile forward McKenna Woliczko.

Previous ranking: 8

Perhaps no team in the country produced a bigger net positive in the portal than the Cardinals, who added Zamareya Jones (14.9 PPG at NC State), Carys Baker (14.3 PPG at Virginia Tech) and Deniya Prawl (4.0 PPG at Tennessee) while also retaining four of this season's top five scorers. Add in Ariyana Cradle, a combo guard and Louisville's top recruit in a solid class, and coach Jeff Walz has the makings of a team similar to last season's with versatility at every position -- and even more scoring punch.

Previous ranking: 2

After losing Crump, Lee and Justice Carlton to the portal, in addition to the graduation of Rori Harmon, the Longhorns slip a few spots in the rankings. Plenty of talent still resides in Austin, led by All-American Madison Booker, so Texas should still be in play for a third consecutive Final Four. Coach Vic Schaefer secured the second-rated recruiting class and just added former Oklahoma transfer Zya Vann. The speedy Bryanna Preston should be ready to take the point guard duties from Harmon.

Previous ranking: 11

The roster shuffling in Chapel Hill was significant, but the Tar Heels appear improved as a result. Starting guards Elina Aarnisalo and Lanie Grant depart, but the additions of Kate Harpring -- the top point guard in the upcoming freshman class -- and transfers Sophie Burrows (11.0 PPG at Syracuse) and Chloe Clardy (12.0 PPG at Stanford) lessens the impact of their losses. Another portal acquisition, 6-1 forward Achol Akot (12.4 PPG and 7.2 RPG at Oklahoma State), could be the biggest difference-maker.

Previous ranking: 4

The decisions of Jada Richard and Bella Hines to enter the portal were surprising but not devastating -- coach Kim Mulkey immediately balanced those losses with the addition of Iowa State transfer Jada Williams at point guard. Williams, MiLaysia Fulwiley and Mikaylah Williams will form one of the country's top backcourt trios. Rising sophomores ZaKiyah Johnson and Grace Knox could be looking at jumps in production with an increase in minutes while incoming freshman Lola Lampley could also be a contributor on the wing.

Previous ranking: 10

Mikayla Blakes alone makes Vanderbilt a viable second-weekend NCAA tournament team. She and Aubrey Galvan will be the most exciting, if not the best, backcourt duo in the sport next season. Many of the role players who helped make the Commodores an SEC contender and a No. 2 seed -- Justine Pissott, Sacha Washington and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda -- are gone, but getting 6-3 Georgia transfer Mia Woolfolk (13.9 PPG, 5.4 RPG) to take over in the post is significant.

Previous ranking: 17

Coming off the program's best season since the Kelsey Plum era (2013-17), the Huskies have three of their top four scorers back. Sayvia Sellers averaged 18.0 points and remains one of the most underrated players in the country; Avery Howell was a vital addition after transferring from USC, emerging as Washington's best shooter (43.1% from 3); and Brynn McGaughy became a key post presence as a freshman and will now have NC State transfer Tilda Trygger (10.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG) to play alongside.

Previous ranking: Unranked

Coach Cori Close has chipped away at replacing the six seniors who led the Bruins to the national championship, and with the recent addition of top-five transfer Addy Brown (Iowa State), the job is nearly complete. Brown joins Elina Aarnisalo (North Carolina), Donovyn Hunter (TCU) and Bonnie Deas (Arkansas) to form the core that will play alongside Timea Gardiner, who returns after a redshirt season (knee injury), and Sienna Betts, who is bound to double the 14.1 minutes per game she averaged this past season while playing primarily behind her sister, Lauren Betts.

Previous ranking: Unranked

Coach Mark Campbell has a proven track record for rebuilding through the portal and is doing it again for 2026-27. The incoming group of transfers doesn't have an individual player at the level of an Olivia Miles or a Hailey Van Lith, but Lanie Grant (North Carolina), Bella Hines (LSU), Avery Hjelmstad (Utah), Lara Somfai (Stanford) and Jadyn Wooten (Oklahoma State) are a well-constructed unit that has a player at every position and can run Campbell's offense.

Previous ranking: Unranked

TCU's restocking looks paltry compared to that of Ole Miss. Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has added 10 new players since the portal's opening, four of whom are former SEC opponents, highlighted by Talaysia Cooper (Tennessee) and Jada Richard (LSU). Both should fit well with the Rebels' attacking style. The loss of Sira Thienou late in the portal window stings, but the Rebels have added enough depth to recover.

Previous ranking: 21

Hannah Hidalgo proved during Notre Dame's Elite Eight run that she can carry a team. And with the decisions of Cassandre Prosper to enter the WNBA draft and KK Bransford to transfer, plus the eligibility losses of Iyana Moore, Vanessa de Jesus and Malaya Cowles, Hidalgo may have to do it again. Coach Niele Ivey did land a top-five recruiting class, which will make the Irish talented but much younger. The addition of combo guard Madison St. Rose from Princeton will provide Hidalgo with more established support.

Previous ranking: 14

Coach Kenny Brooks signed one of the best recruiting classes in the country -- point guard Maddyn Greenway has drawn comparisons to Paige Bueckers -- but still has holes to fill with the losses of Tonie Morgan, Teonni Key and Amelia Hassett. Clara Strack remains the key Wildcat on both ends of the floor, and Brooks brought in Ayanna Patterson (UConn) and Me'Arah O'Neal (Florida) to play alongside his star. Patterson had an injury-plagued career in Storrs but was healthy this past season, and O'Neal averaged 13.0 points in SEC play.

Previous ranking: 12

This past season's roster was built around Jaloni Cambridge, which will be the case this coming season, too. Apart from Chance Gray, the rest of the rotation is expected back. Without any highly rated incoming freshman or big portal additions, coach Kevin McGuff seems content to go with a team that won 27 games and finished tied for fourth in the Big Ten.

Previous ranking: 19

With top three scorers Tori McKinney, Grace Grocholski and Mara Braun returning, the Gophers retained the veteran core that led them to a fourth-place Big Ten finish and a Sweet 16 appearance. Landing Penn State transfer Gracie Merkle filled the void left by Sophie Hart and Finau Tonga in the middle, and though Merkle is not the defensive presence of Hart or Tonga, her 19.2 PPG was fifth best in the Big Ten. The more under-the-radar addition of point guard Leah Harmon (15.7 PPG at UCF) could also pay dividends.

Previous ranking: 16

After two consecutive 22-win seasons, the young Illini could be ready to take the next step. They return leading scorers Berry Wallace (18.4 PPG) and Cearah Parchment (13.6 PPG), who will form one of the Big Ten's best duos. A healthy Gretchen Dolan, who was lost for the final month of the season, will also help -- she averaged 12.9 points in 18 games before a knee injury ended her season. They also added 5-11 Divine Bourrage, who was a top-15 recruit in 2025 but appeared in just 24 games with LSU.

Previous ranking: 13

With seven freshmen or sophomores, Maryland's roster will be younger than usual. But coach Brenda Frese did bring in two veteran transfers who will help lead the way: Nunu Agara (15.3 PPG, 8.7 RPG at Stanford) and 3-point specialist Chloe Sotell (Missouri). With Oluchi Okananwa also back for her senior season, the Terps have enough experience and firepower to compete in the Big Ten -- and for a Sweet 16 spot.

Previous ranking: Unranked

No program has experienced how much the transfer portal can take -- and just as quickly provide -- than Oklahoma State. Two of the best players from the portal became Cowgirls less than two weeks after nine players departed. Audi Crooks, the nation's second-leading scorer, and Liv McGill, the 11th-best point producer, make Oklahoma State one of the most interesting teams in the country. How well the games of a low-post powerhouse and an energetic rim attacker will mesh is still a question, but the offensive potential is intriguing. Stailee Heard (11.9 PPG) is returning, and coach Jacie Hoyt also landed a former five-star point guard in LA Sneed (Utah), a 44% 3-point shooter in Ellie Brueggemann (Lindenwood) and 6-0 wing Talexa Weeter (Division II National Player of the Year).

Previous ranking: Unranked

Coach Molly Miller helped get the Sun Devils to their first NCAA tournament since 2019 and has now taken the talent up another level. Miller's transfer portal haul is highlighted by Madi Morson (Central Michigan), Rashunda Jones (Michigan State) and Ruby Whitehorn (Tennessee). Morson was the MAC Player of the Year and her 39.5% shooting from 3 was better than any Sun Devil this past season. McKinna Brackens (14.4 PPG) and Heloisa Carrera (10.4 PPG) also return to give Miller more options offensively.

Previous ranking: 18

With Raegan Beers and Payton Verhulst gone, this could be a transition year for the Sooners. But when coach Jennie Baranczyk can make the transition to Aaliyah Chavez as the new face of the program, it's not quite as daunting. The second-team All-SEC selection and program's leading scorer from last season should still have Sahara Williams as a running mate. Baranczyk also hopes the addition of Jordan Speiser (10.2 PPG at Kansas State) offsets the loss of Zya Vann to Texas.

Previous ranking: Unranked

Top scorer Gia Cooke (15.0 PPG) is staying, but that is far from the biggest news in Morgantown. Skylar Forbes, a two-time all-Big East first-teamer and one of the more versatile players in the portal, will finish her career with the Mountaineers. Her 1.8 blocks led the Big East; she also shot 34.5% from 3 while averaging 15.5 points. George Mason's top scorer, Zahirah Walton (18.1 PPG), joins Forbes and Cooke to form the new core at West Virginia.

Also considered: Villanova Wildcats, Oregon Ducks, Nebraska Cornhuskers, NC State Wolfpack