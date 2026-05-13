UCLA rewards Cori Close with four-year contract extension

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LOS ANGELES -- UCLA women's basketball coach Cori Close is getting rewarded after guiding the Bruins to a national title.

On Tuesday, the school announced a four-year contract extension that will keep Close in Westwood through the 2029-30 season.

"Winning a national championship is a tremendous achievement," athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a statement, "but what truly stands out with Cori is the character, leadership and daily commitment she and her staff bring to developing student-athletes into the best versions of themselves."

The Bruins routed South Carolina 79-51 last month to earn the program's first NCAA championship. They had a program-best 31-game winning streak, the school's first undefeated regular-season Big Ten championship and a second straight league tournament title.

Last season, UCLA reached the Final Four for the first time in program history.

Close, 54, has a record of 358-144 in 15 seasons and is the only coach in program history to surpass 300 wins.

"I love being here in Westwood, and I am so excited for what the future holds," she said in a statement.

The Bruins had a record six players chosen in the WNBA draft last month.