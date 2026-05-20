How top 2027 women's basketball commits fit at their schools

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The girls' SC Next class of 2027 is getting going early on its commitments. Five-star Caroline Bradley kicked things off in early April, announcing her decision to play for Kim Mulkey at LSU. The top forward in the class, Eve Long (Notre Dame), is the latest of the 16 five-stars in the class to announce a commitment.

These top-tier players still have a season of summer club and high school play to go before we'll see them on a college court. But it's never too early to project how they'll fit within their chosen programs. What else is shaping their recruiting class and what might complement their roster? We try to answer all these questions here.

Bookmark this page, as we will update this list and add key analysis every time a five-star recruit announces a commitment.

Players are ordered by rank below. Jump to the most recent commitment here.

See the SC Next class of 2027 rankings here

Caroline Bradley, C

2027 SC Next 60 ranking: 3

Committed to: LSU

Commitment date: April 6, 2026

Background: The highest rated post in the country, Bradley chose her home state LSU Tigers over the likes of Alabama, UCLA, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, Duke, South Carolina and Texas A&M. Bradley was a member of the U16 USA Basketball Junior National team that won gold at FIBA Americas last summer. She looks to repeat that experience this summer with the U17 Women's FIBA World Cup team in July. Bradley is the highest-rated recruit from the state of Louisiana since LSU guard Mikaylah Williams in 2023.

How she fits: Bradley will be the next foundational player inside for a program known for its interior style of play. Her rugged and physical nature will fit in well with what is expected of Mulkey's bigs at LSU. As it currently stands, when Bradley arrives on campus, she will join a front line of post Kate Koval and forwards Grace Knox and ZaKiyah Johnson as a major contributor. To complement Bradley, the Tigers may continue to look to bolster their perimeter depth in the 2027 class.

Eve Long, F

2027 SC Next 60 ranking: 5

Committed to: Notre Dame

Commitment date: May 20, 2026

Background: The USA U16 Junior National Team gold medalist chose Notre Dame over UConn and UCLA, giving Niele Ivey and the Fighting Irish their first commitment in the 2027 class, and their highest-ranked recruit since Kate Koval in 2024. The 6-3 Long was named to the All-Star Five at the 2025 FIBA Americas competition and looks to run it back with the U17 USA Team in July in Czechia. She has had a breakout year that included being named the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year and, most recently, scoring 52 points on the Adidas 3SSB circuit in April.

How she fits: Notre Dame has the No. 5 recruiting class for 2026, a forward-heavy group headlined by five-star Jacy Abii. When she arrives on campus next fall, however, Long will be the most talented prospect among the group, and will bring a multifaceted game that will pair well with Abii and sharpshooter Jenica Lewis.

Ogechi Okeke, F

2027 SC Next 60 ranking: 13

Committed to: Baylor

Commitment date: April 26, 2026

Background: Okeke announced her commitment coming off the first NCAA live period of the spring. She had offers from every major conference in the country after averaging a double-double during her junior year at Hightower High School in Texas. She is currently averaging 9.5 points and 7.0 rebounds on the Nike EYBL circuit through two stops this spring. She is the Bears' second commitment in the 2027 class, after four-star forward Miciah Fusilier last fall. Okeke is Baylor's first five-star recruit since Darianna Littlepage-Buggs in 2022.

How she fits: Coach Nicki Collen will look to add a point guard this recruiting cycle to balance out the 2027 front line pairing of Okeke and Fusilier. Baylor was rather perimeter-oriented this past season, following the graduation of Aaronette Vonleh (14.9 points and 5.8 rebounds). Okeke should give the Bears that kind of anchor again next fall, and complement the finesse play of Fusilier.