Arizona's Burke calls out critics of post on wife's pregnancy

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Arizona women's basketball coach Becky Burke has responded to hateful comments after she announced her wife's pregnancy on social media.

Burke's post Monday triggered an onslaught of negative comments, many by people offended by a same-sex couple announcing the pregnancy.

"Yesterday, my wife and I shared the news that we are expecting a baby," Burke posted Wednesday. "Unfortunately, the announcement also brought some of the most hateful comments we've ever seen. While we knew sharing our lives publicly would come with opinions, it's been disappointing to see so much negativity directed at what is one of the happiest moments of our lives."

Burke posted a photo of her with her wife, Savannah, and son, announcing a daughter due in December. She responded with a statement under a post on X that said: "Our happiness isn't yours to approve."

"Maybe it would have been easier to take my post down. To be ashamed," she posted. "But if you think that, you clearly don't know me. I will not let hate win. I will stand up and speak for those in our community who can't. At the end of the day, this isn't about politics or proving a point. My focus will remain where it belongs: on my growing family, our incredible support system and continuing to live authentically."

Burke, entering her second season as Arizona's coach, led the Wildcats to a 12-18 record her first season after spending the previous three seasons at Buffalo.