100 days to women's college basketball: Top stories, players, games

Open Extended Reactions

You just watched the WNBA All-Star Game and are ready for the season's second half to begin Tuesday. But the college season isn't that far away: Saturday marked 100 days until the race for the 2027 national championship in women's basketball begins.

The women's and men's NCAA tournaments each will expand to 76 teams this season. The women will continue to play the tournament's opening roads at home sites, then go on to two regionals. This season, those are in Philadelphia and Las Vegas. Then the Final Four will be in Columbus, Ohio.

Defending national champion UCLA sent its top six players from last season to the WNBA, while runner-up UConn lost Azzi Fudd, the No. 1 pick in the draft. South Carolina and Texas, last season's other Final Four teams, also had big personnel losses, but both are still expected to battle for the SEC title and are hoping to end their seasons in Columbus.

ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Kareem Copeland and Michael Voepel look ahead to 100 things about the women's college season: the top storylines, contending teams, star players, most intriguing nonconference matchups, best freshmen and more -- plus make some "wild" predictions, some or none of which might come true.

Jump to:

Top storylines | Wild predictions

Contenders | Teams that could make a jump

Best nonconference matchups

Freshmen | Transfers | Breakouts

All-America candidates | Coaches to watch

10 storylines that could shape the season

Will South Carolina be the favorite for the NCAA title? It looks that way, with an especially strong inside game that includes Joyce Edwards (19.2 PPG as a sophomore) and 6-foot-7 Alicia Tournebize (who played 20 games last season after joining the Gamecocks in January) as well as Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins, who are expected back after missing last season with knee injuries. South Carolina also added top post recruit Oliviyah Edwards. The Gamecocks' perimeter also should be strong, although junior guard Maddy McDaniel recently announced she is stepping away from basketball for an indeterminate time to focus on her mental health. But with Tessa Johnson returning for her senior season and junior Jordan Lee transferring in from Texas, the Gamecocks have a lot of guard firepower even after losing Raven Johnson and Ta'Niya Latson to the WNBA.

Will USC's JuJu Watkins return at national player of the year level? Watkins last played in a college game on March 24, 2025, when she suffered a knee injury in the NCAA tournament's second round. The consensus national player of the year that season, she averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists. USC went 18-14 last season without her, falling to South Carolina in the NCAA second round. Considering the success of many athletes returning from ACL surgery, and listening to the positive comments from Watkins and coach Lindsay Gottlieb from USC's summer practice, there's reason to believe the dynamic guard will pick up where she left off. And whenever USC's season ends, another interesting question will emerge: Will Watkins return for her final season of college eligibility or enter the 2027 WNBA draft?

Can Sarah Strong lead UConn to a 13th championship? Strong was pivotal when UConn won the title in 2025 and led the Huskies to the Final Four last April, where they lost their only game of the season in the semifinals to South Carolina. Strong said in mid-June that she has been dealing with Achilles soreness/pain that has bothered her since the previous summer. We'll see if Strong is back to 100% or close to it when the season starts. With Azzi Fudd having moved on to the WNBA as the No. 1 pick, Strong has even more on her shoulders.

JuJu Watkins' return to the court is one of the most anticipated moments of the 2026-27 college basketball season. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

How does reigning champion UCLA reload? No school has repeated as the women's college basketball NCAA champion since UConn won four in a row behind Breanna Stewart from 2013 to 2016 -- and UCLA lost its top six scorers from the 2026 title team, all of whom were drafted into the WNBA. The Bruins went into the transfer portal for some key additions, anticipate growth from sophomore forward Sienna Betts, and could get a strong senior season from forward Timea Gardiner. A third consecutive Final Four might be too much to expect, but the Bruins will be a competitive team.

Is Texas in the mix again for the NCAA title? The Longhorns were the only team to beat UCLA last season, in late November. The Bruins avenged that loss at the Final Four. Texas now has had back-to-back national semifinal appearances, but the Longhorns want more. They've lost point guard Rori Harmon, their glue player who was drafted into the WNBA, plus three transfers. Still, led by senior star Madison Booker, Texas' goal of winning the championship remains in play.

How far can Hannah Hidalgo carry Notre Dame? A superstar on both ends of the court, Hidalgo is expected to be a WNBA draft lottery pick. Last season, she led the Fighting Irish to the Elite Eight, averaging 25.5 points, 11 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 7.3 steals in the four NCAA tournament games, which included a triple-double in a Sweet 16 win over Vanderbilt. Can the Irish get one step further this season and make their first Final Four since 2019? Hidalgo is the type of player who makes you believe it could happen.

How much impact can Emilee Skinner have at Duke? The highly touted 6-foot guard played in just three games before redshirting last season because of a lower body injury. The Blue Devils still won the ACC regular-season and tournament titles and lost to eventual national champion UCLA in the Elite Eight. Guards Taina Mair and Ashlon Jackson, who combined for 10.2 assists per game, were drafted into the WNBA. So a healthy Skinner could be a big factor as the Blue Devils hope to make the Final Four for the first time since 2006.

Could Michigan make its first Final Four? The Wolverines have reached the Elite Eight twice in the past five years. But last season's regional final loss -- a 77-41 blowout by Texas -- really stung. The Wolverines can use it as motivation, led by their standout junior class paced by Olivia Olson, Syla Swords and Mila Holloway. Michigan looks to be the Big Ten favorite and could have a breakthrough season in the conference, too: The Wolverines have never won the conference regular-season or tournament titles.

Can a fully healthy Sarah Strong lead UConn to its 13th championship? David Butler II-Imagn Images

How do Audi Crooks and Liv McGill fit in at Oklahoma State? Of the many transfer moves, these two -- who combined to average 49.5 points last season -- might be the most intriguing. With eight transfers coming into Oklahoma State, Crooks and McGill can lead the way in setting the tone for the Cowgirls. Crooks, a 6-3 center, is an Iowa native who spent three seasons at Iowa State, then was part of a mass exodus after a 22-10 season when the Cyclones lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament. McGill, who is from Minneapolis, spent two seasons at Florida and was one of the SEC's top guards. The duo brings an explosive amount of offense to the Cowgirls, who tied for fourth in the Big 12 last season and fell to eventual national champion UCLA in the NCAA second round. Oklahoma State could contend for the Big 12 title this season.

How will expansion and other format changes impact the NCAA tournament? There will be two major alterations for 2027: The field expands to 76 teams from 68, and the top 16 seeds will be placed on the bracket without considering conference affiliation. Previously, the top four teams from the same conference would be placed in different regions so they could not meet before the Final Four. That has become harder to do with the conference realignment of the past 20-plus years that has created "mega" power leagues. In last season's field, 38 of the 68 teams were from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC. So we could see some big conference rivalries take place earlier in the NCAA tournament than before. And the larger field allows for at least the possibility of a few more Cinderella stories. -- Michael Voepel

10 title contenders

South Carolina Gamecocks: The Gamecocks did lose three key players in Raven Johnson, Ta'Niya Latson and Madina Okot to the WNBA. But they didn't lose anyone to the transfer portal, the only SEC program for which that is true. Instead, they added former Texas guard Jordan Lee, coming off a breakout sophomore season, and return Joyce Edwards, Tessa Johnson and Agot Makeer. The Gamecocks also added five-star recruit Oliviyah Edwards. On the heels of its third consecutive national championship appearance, South Carolina could be primed to make another run.

UConn Huskies: UConn will be without guard Azzi Fudd, who followed Paige Bueckers as a No. 1 pick to Dallas, and also lost another starter in center Serah Williams to the WNBA. But the Huskies still have the best player in the country in Sarah Strong and should continue to thrive. Strong made UConn the best defense in the nation, and her offense is elite as well. While much of the load will fall on Strong, the Huskies also return KK Arnold, Kayleigh Heckel, Ashlynn Shade and Blanca Quiñonez, which gives UConn depth that not many teams can compete with.

Duke Blue Devils: Toby Fournier has the tools to be one of the most dynamic post players in the nation, and the Blue Devils are also welcoming Aaliyah Crump from Texas. Health was an issue for her last season, but her talent is there. Her 3-point shooting and skills as a perimeter defender can fill the void left by Ashlon Jackson, and her size could make her even more dangerous for the Blue Devils.

Michigan Wolverines: The Wolverines made it to the Elite Eight last season, and although they lost to Texas, they played extremely well until then. Michigan now brings almost everybody back, including a strong junior class led by Olivia Olson and Syla Swords. The program has never made the Final Four but could be a contender this season.

USC Trojans: JuJu Watkins is expected to be back and healthy, automatically giving the Trojans a massive boost. She'll join sophomore Jazzy Davidson, who led the team in scoring last season, junior Kennedy Smith, two international five-star recruits in Sitaya Fagan and Sara Okeke, and incoming 6-foot freshman Saniyah Hall. The Trojans can compete for the Big Ten title and a Final Four appearance.

Iowa Hawkeyes: The Hawkeyes have a completely reshaped roster, and it's centered around McKenna Woliczko (SC Next 100 No. 6), Iowa's highest-rated recruit since Caitlin Clark. They also landed one of the SEC's most impactful transfers in guard Dani Carnegie, giving them a chance to have one of the best backcourts in the Big Ten.

Louisville Cardinals: Louisville has the advantage of continuity, with all five starters and ACC Sixth Player of the Year Imari Berry returning. That means the Cardinals are returning their top three scorers and rebounders. On top of that, SC Next 100 No. 34 recruit Ariyana Cradle leads Louisville's freshman class, giving the program a well-balanced roster that can make a run.

Texas Longhorns: Madison Booker returns for her senior year with the Longhorns, and she is joined by the second-ranked incoming freshman class that features five players on the SC Next 100. Texas did lose players who were critical to its Final Four run last season, including point guard Rori Harmon. But with the influx of young talent and the continued development of players already in the program, Vic Schaefer's group should be just as dangerous as it was a year ago.

LSU Tigers: Flau'jae Johnson's LSU career is done, but the Tigers return Mikaylah Williams and MiLaysia Fulwiley and also added transfer guard Jada Williams. Yes, they lost Jada Richard to the portal, but Jada Williams' arrival gives them just as loaded of a backcourt.

Vanderbilt Commodores: Having Mikayla Blakes back for another season is reason enough for the Commodores to be considered a threat. Putting her next to Aubrey Galvan gives Vanderbilt a chance to have the best backcourt in the nation. The area for concern is that Vandy's experienced depth -- Justine Pissott, Sacha Washington and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda -- is gone. However, the Commodores retooled their roster with five new players, including five-star prospect Olivia Jones, four-star recruit Jhai Johnson and two strong transfer portal players. -- Kendra Andrews

10 teams that could make a jump

A jump meaning into the national spotlight, into the top tier of their conference or onto the NCAA tournament bubble. Listed in alphabetical order.

Arizona State Sun Devils: Last season, Molly Miller's first as the program's coach, the Sun Devils made their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2019 and had their best record (24-11) since 2016. Arizona State lost in the First Four but looks to go further in 2027.

Clemson Tigers: Second-year coach Shawn Poppie last season led the Tigers to their second NCAA tournament appearance since 2002 and their best record (21-12) since 2001. In the Tigers' heyday -- from the late 1980s to early 2000s under coach Jim Davis -- they made the NCAA tournament 14 times in 15 seasons. Clemson then struggled over the next 20-plus years, but Poppie hopes to build on last season and show there's room for Clemson in the national picture.

Fairfield Stags: Coach Carly Thibault-Dudonis has done an outstanding job in the past three seasons, going 87-12 overall and 58-2 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play. The next step for the Stags would be to win an NCAA tournament game, something the program has not done in its eight appearances.

Kansas Jayhawks: Last season, coach Brandon Schneider had the second-most wins (22) in his 11 seasons at Kansas. It wasn't enough to get the Jayhawks into the NCAA tournament, but they reached the WBIT semifinals, where they fell to fellow Big 12 school BYU. Kansas hopes to make it back into the NCAA field in 2027 behind senior guard S'Mya Nichols and sophomore forward Jaliya Davis, who combined to average 37.2 points per game last season.

Illinois Fighting Illini: After a 19-year NCAA tournament drought and three coaching hires that just didn't work, the Illinois program has been revitalized by coach Shauna Green in her four seasons. The Illini have made the NCAA tournament three times under Green, advancing to the second round the past two seasons. This season, forwards Berry Wallace and Cearah Parchment could lead the Illini to their first Sweet 16 since 1998.

Nebraska Cornhuskers: The Huskers went 19-13 last season, getting the benefit of the doubt in a tough Big Ten to make the NCAA field despite a 7-11 league record. They beat Richmond in the First Four and fell to Baylor in the first round. Nebraska brings back its two leading scorers from last season: guard Britt Prince and forward Amiah Hargrove. Forward Natalie Potts, who missed most of the past two seasons with a knee injury, also returns. She was the Big Ten Rookie of the Year in 2024. The Huskers are looking to make their first Sweet 16 since 2013.

Oklahoma State Cowgirls: In the modern college world, coaches must be ready to act fast after taking a hit. Oklahoma State lost nine players to the transfer portal but then signed eight, including two of the best available in Crooks and McGill. OSU has been a better program over the past 20 seasons than people might realize, winning at least 20 games 12 times and making a dozen NCAA appearances. Coach Jacie Hoyt, entering her fifth season, led OSU to a 24-10 record last season and the NCAA tournament's second round. This season, she could get the Cowgirls to their first Sweet 16 since 2014.

Rice Owls: The Owls won a program-record 29 games last season and went 17-1 in American Conference play. But Rice was upset by No. 6 seed UTSA in the conference tournament championship game and missed out on an NCAA tournament bid. With three of their top five scorers returning -- led by American Conference Player of the Year Victoria Flores -- the Owls hope to repeat their league success under American Coach of the Year Lindsay Edmonds. But this time, they'll look to make it back to the NCAA tournament, too.

Villanova Wildcats: Denise Dillon has gone 139-59 in six seasons coaching her alma mater, making the NCAA tournament three times. No one expects the Wildcats to topple UConn in the Big East. But this season they could make a second Sweet 16 appearance under Dillon, having previously gotten that far in 2023. Junior guard Jasmine Bascoe led the way last season, averaging 18.9 points.

Washington Huskies: They went 22-11 overall and 10-8 in the Big Ten, advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament. There, they put a scare into No. 3 seed TCU but fell 62-59 in overtime. Washington brings back three of its top four scorers, led by Sayvia Sellers (18.0 PPG), plus adds 6-6 center Tilda Trygger, a transfer from NC State who averaged 10.6 points and 7.0 rebounds last season. -- Voepel

10 wild predictions

The Final Four features the same teams for a third season in a row. South Carolina, UConn, Texas and UCLA made it in 2025 and 2026. The first three are all projected top-10 teams, so that tracks for 2027. But UCLA lost its top six players from its championship team last season to the WNBA. It might not be likely that the Bruins make it back to the Final Four after losing that much -- but that's why we call this section "wild" predictions. And after all, considering coach Cori Close's success and some highly motivated returners and transfers, maybe it isn't that far-fetched.

UConn misses the Final Four. It has happened just once since 2008: in 2023 when the Huskies fell to Ohio State in the Sweet 16. Then-UConn guard Paige Bueckers was injured and didn't play that season. Sarah Strong and her supporting cast should be good enough to end this season where the Huskies so often do: in the Final Four. But will Strong, who said in June she was skipping summer workouts to help fully heal after dealing with prolonged Achilles pain, have enough help? Admittedly, this prediction -- along with a few others on this list -- would cancel out our first prediction of a "three-peat" Final Four. We're spreading a wide net and hedging our bets for wild predictions.

Can Audi Crooks, who transferred to Oklahoma State, help the Cowgirls win their first Big 12 title since 2019? David Purdy/Getty Images

USC goes unbeaten in winning the NCAA title. With JuJu Watkins back from injury and joining Jazzy Davidson and a stellar recruiting class, the idea of the Trojans winning the NCAA title really isn't that wild. But we will up the ante to predict that they won't lose at all. Last season crosstown rival UCLA nearly went unbeaten, finishing 37-1 with its lone loss to Texas in November.

The national champion comes from the ACC. The league has the potential to win the 2027 title, as Duke, Louisville and North Carolina are expected to be ranked in the top 15. But of those three, only the Tar Heels have won a national championship -- in 1994. The last ACC school to win the NCAA title was Notre Dame in 2018 under coach Muffett McGraw, who retired in 2020. Stanford, now in the ACC, won the national championship in 2021, but the Cardinal were still in the Pac-12 then.

The national champion comes from the Big 12. TCU has made the regional final the past two seasons after never previously getting past the second round. Both of those Elite Eight teams depended on high-profile transfers, and the Horned Frogs have gone into the portal for talent again for 2026-27. Oklahoma State, Arizona State and West Virginia are other Big 12 programs likely to be ranked to start the season, though none of the aforementioned teams advanced to a Final Four. The last Big 12 school to win the NCAA title was Baylor in 2019 under coach Kim Mulkey, who left to take over LSU in 2021. Baylor has not made it past the Sweet 16 since.

A team will go winless in SEC play. Since 1982-83, when the SEC officially began sponsoring women's basketball, 14 teams have had winless league records. It happened most recently in the pandemic-affected 2020-21 season, when not all the teams played a full schedule. Two went winless. Auburn was 0-15, and Vanderbilt -- which halted its season on Jan. 18, 2021, for health and safety concerns -- was 0-3. But with so much strength in the top half of the SEC, the lower half can be a desert. Last season, Arkansas finished last at 1-15 in coach Kelsi Musick's first year; Alabama, Florida and Georgia all have new coaches this season.

South Carolina doesn't win the SEC regular-season title. The Gamecocks have won 10 of the past 13 regular-season titles (two of those were ties) in the SEC. The last time they fell short was in 2021, the pandemic-impacted season, when Texas A&M won. And the only season in the past 13 years in which South Carolina didn't win either the regular-season or league tournament title was 2019, when Mississippi State won both. So, this prediction really feels like we're going out on a limb.

Hannah Hidalgo gets more than one quadruple-double. She nearly did it once last season in Notre Dame's Sweet 16 upset of Vanderbilt, finishing with 31 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists and 10 steals. With her high energy and endurance (playing 35.9 minutes per game in her career), she could reach the quad -- and more than once -- as a senior.

Mikayla Blakes averages 30-plus points per game. The Vanderbilt guard led Division I women in scoring last season at 27.0 PPG, so admittedly it's not so wild to think she can improve on that in her junior season. Still, it would be very impressive, especially playing against so many tough defenses in the SEC. The last two NCAA women's players to average at least 30 points in a season are current WNBA star guards: Iowa's Caitlin Clark (31.6 PPG in 2023-24) and Washington's Kelsey Plum (31.7 in 2016-17). Clark (3,951 points) and Plum (3,527) are first and second on the NCAA Division I women's hoops career scoring list.

A non-Power 4 team (other than UConn) makes the Final Four. It's been 25 years since a so-called mid-major team made it to the final weekend of the women's NCAA tournament. That was Missouri State, led by sensational guard Jackie Stiles, in 2001. The odds of it happening again have gone down as the power leagues attract so much of the talent. Could this be the season when a mid-major surprises us again? Last season, none even made it to the NCAA second round and not one is in our most recent projected Top 25. Make this officially our wildest prediction. -- Voepel

10 nonconference matchups to watch

USC at UNLV, Nov. 2: The USC season opener in Las Vegas should mark the return of 2024-25 national player of the year JuJu Watkins from a March 2025 ACL injury that kept her off the floor all of last season.

Maryland vs. South Carolina, Nov. 2: It will be a big day for injury returns: The Terrapins get Bri McDaniel and Lea Bartelme back from season-ending injuries to pair with All-Big Ten selection Oluchi Okananwa and the No. 7 recruiting class in the nation, while the Gamecocks get Ashlyn Watkins and Chloe Kitts back. The two teams clash on the season's first day in Paris.

USC at South Carolina, Nov. 15: These teams already had loaded rosters before finishing with the top two 2026 recruiting classes ranked by ESPN. USC holds the top spot for the third time in four years.

UConn vs. South Carolina, Nov. 25: Two of this generation's most successful programs -- they've combined to win eight national championships since 2013 -- meet in the Hall of Fame Women's Showcase in Uncasville, Connecticut. It's the first meeting between Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley since the two clashed during South Carolina's victory in the Final Four.

UConn vs. Duke, Nov. 28: The Blue Devils, fresh off an Elite Eight run, have the No. 4 recruiting class. They'll face Sarah Strong and the Huskies in Boston.

Louisville at Texas, Dec. 2: The Longhorns, coming off back-to-back Final Four appearances, are led by All-American Madison Booker; the Cardinals hope to build on a Sweet 16 run last season.

LSU at North Carolina, Dec. 2: A matchup between a pair of Sweet 16 teams with expectations to go further in 2027. The Tar Heels signed the No. 10 recruiting class in the nation.

Notre Dame at Vanderbilt, Dec. 3: Two of the best guards in the country, both expected to be lottery picks whenever they declare for the WNBA draft, go head-to-head in a marquee ACC/SEC Challenge game. The Irish's Hannah Hidalgo, a three-time all-American and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, and the Commodores' Mikayla Blakes, a two-time All-American and the 2025-26 leading scorer in the nation, again lead their teams into this Sweet 16 rematch from the spring.

Louisville at Kentucky, Dec. 9: Regardless of the sport, the in-state rivalry is always fierce. This will be a key game for the tournament résumés of two teams that bowed out in the Sweet 16 last spring.

UCLA at Tennessee, TBD: The defending champion Bruins are looking to rebuild with Siena Betts as the centerpiece after losing five players in the first round of the WNBA draft. The Volunteers continue their attempt to return to past glory in coach Kim Caldwell's third year. -- Kareem Copeland

10 freshmen to watch

Saniyah Hall, G/F, USC: The No. 1 player in the No. 1 2026 recruiting class joins a revamped roster that already includes superstar JuJu Watkins and national freshman of the year Jazzy Davidson. Adding the toughness and scoring ability of the 6-1 Hall to the mix will allow Lindsay Gottlieb to play with a myriad of combinations and defensive game plans with several players on the floor at all times who can flat out go get a bucket.

Olivia Vukosa, C, UConn: Vukosa enters into the UConn lineup as the Huskies need depth at the center position. With the graduation of last season's starter, Serah Williams (Portland Fire), the interior opportunity to contribute alongside Jana El Alfy is there. Vukosa will lean on her years of international competition with Croatia as UConn eyes another Final Four run.

Kate Harpring, G, North Carolina: The highest-rated recruit under Courtney Banghart, Harpring will make an immediate impact on the North Carolina roster -- especially with the departures of Lanie Grant and Elina Aarnisalo to the transfer portal. She will join freshman Nyla Brooks in a North Carolina lineup that needs a lead guard who will provide a scoring punch -- insert Harpring.

Jerzy Robinson, G, South Carolina: With the graduation of Raven Johnson (Indiana Fever) and Taniya Latson (Las Vegas Aces), the South Carolina lineup was going to need both facilitation and pressure on the rim. Playing the lead guard has always been an underrated part of Robinson's game, and she should effectively fill those holes for the Gamecocks. With the announcement that returning point guard Maddy McDaniel will step away from the program for the time being, this could be a major opportunity for Robinson.

McKenna Woliczko, F, Iowa: Woliczko has a major opportunity to fill the forward spot alongside breakout junior Ava Heiden to anchor the interior play for the Hawkeyes. She can be like Hannah Stuelke was for the Hawkeyes -- filling both forward and small-ball center play.

Jacy Abii, G/F, Notre Dame: Notre Dame signed the No. 5 class in 2026, and Abii was the No. 9 overall player. Abii is a versatile wing who can stretch the floor and facilitate from the position. Notre Dame has retooled its roster around senior star guard Hannah Hidalgo with these freshmen and a couple of transfers. Abii will help the Irish in their up-tempo attack in various roles and positions.

Addison Bjorn, G, Texas: The Longhorns have the No. 3 class in 2026, and Bjorn was the highest rated of the three five-stars they signed. It could be point guard-by-committee at Texas with the possible insertion of Bryanna Preston and addition of freshman Lizzy Spaight, which leaves a window of opportunity for Bjorn, a fantastic facilitator in her own regard. Her length and basketball IQ can help the Longhorns defensively, something they value the most.

Oliviyah Edwards, F, South Carolina: The 6-3 high-flying forward was a late addition in the spring to Dawn Staley's roster. Although the Gamecock's frontcourt depth is remarkable, the talent of Edwards is undeniably exciting. She adds to the multiple dunkers on the roster.

Maddyn Greenway, G, Kentucky: Greenway arrives in Lexington with two fellow McDonald's All-Americans in the No. 6-ranked recruiting class. The point guard position is paramount under Kenny Brooks, and Greenway is poised to take the helm and distribute to versatile bigs and accomplished shooters.

Bella Flemings, G, Duke: Duke graduated its starting backcourt in Taina Mair (Seattle Storm) and Ashlyn Jackson (Connecticut Sun) and gained transfer Aaliyah Crump. Duke shot the 3 more as last season progressed (nearly 20 per game and 35% as a team in ACC play). Bella (sister of Atlanta Hawks lottery pick Kingston Flemings) can supplement Jackson's 37% from 3 in ACC play while adding lead guard responsibilities. -- Shane Laflin

10 transfers to watch

All listed in the top 10 of ESPN's transfer rankings

Audi Crooks, C, Oklahoma State: Crooks ranked second in the country at 25.8 PPG last season at Iowa State. Now, the 6-foot-3 post player gives coach Jacie Hoyt a centerpiece after the Cowgirls lost nearly 65 points per game to the portal and players out of eligibility.

Jordan Lee, G, South Carolina: The 6-foot guard, the best two-way player in the portal, surprised many by not only leaving the Longhorns but also by transferring to the SEC rival Gamecocks. As a sophomore last season, Lee averaged 13.2 points, which included three double-figure-scoring games against the Gamecocks. Her work as a perimeter defender and her basketball IQ could make her a vital component for Dawn Staley's pursuit of a fourth national championship.

Dani Carnegie, G, Iowa: Last season, Carnegie was one of the SEC's most impactful transfers. In 2026-27, she's likely to do the same in the Big Ten. Carnegie's move to Iowa reunites her with former Georgia Tech teammate Chazadi Wright and gives the Hawkeyes one of the conference's best backcourts. Carnegie's ability to create shots for herself and teammates is something Iowa has lacked since the departure of Caitlin Clark. Her 18.4 points in SEC games last season at Georgia ranked fourth in the league.

Addy Brown, F, UCLA: Another Iowa State transfer, Brown will help Cori Close rebuild after losing the top six scorers from last season's national championship team. Brown, who can play three positions, has averaged 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists over her career but is coming off a junior season in which she missed 11 games with a lower-body injury.

Jada Williams, G, LSU: The Tigers lost point guard Jada Richard to the transfer portal but might have upgraded with Williams. She will be entering her fourth year of college and brings more experience and was the bigger scorer this past season (15.3 PPG). Williams' quickness and court vision should be a good fit next to Mikaylah Williams and MiLaysia Fulwiley. Jada Williams' 7.7 assists per game with the Cyclones ranked third in the country.

Liv McGill, G, Oklahoma State: The only player in the country to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and six assists last season, McGill was asked to do a lot at Florida. With Crooks in the post, some of that pressure on McGill will ease. Improving her 26.4% shooting from 3-point range might now get more attention.

Talaysia Cooper, G, Ole Miss: Cooper fits the Ole Miss profile well. She's long, can defend all over the floor and has significant SEC experience with both South Carolina and Tennessee. One of the few Lady Vols who consistently produced in Kim Caldwell's unorthodox system in Knoxville, Cooper might still benefit from more consistent minutes. She averaged 16.0 points per game and shot an improved 34.3% from 3-point range last season. Cooper will likely be a foundational part of coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin's rebuild of the Rebels' roster.

Zamareya Jones, G, Louisville: Jones' decision to leave the Wolfpack for Louisville further shifts the power balance in the ACC. Doubling her minutes, point production and assists in her second season at NC State, Jones appears on the verge of becoming one of the conference's top guards. She helps form a dynamic backcourt that will have the firepower to score in a hurry. Jones ranked second at NC State with 14.8 points and 3.8 assists, and was sixth in the ACC in 3-pointers made per game (2.2).

Aaliyah Crump, F, Duke: Health was an issue for Crump in her lone season with the Longhorns, but the talent was clearly there. Now she takes that talent to Durham, where Crump can fill the void left by the graduation of Ashlon Jackson as a 3-point shooter and a perimeter defender. But with her size and pedigree as the No. 5 overall recruit in 2025, Crump has the potential to do even more. She averaged 7.9 points and 3.2 assists last season.

Nunu Agara, F, Maryland: A young Terrapins team adds a leader and interior scorer in Agara. She will team with Oluchi Okananwa to give coach Brenda Frese a pair of veteran leaders. Limited as a 3-point shooter but outstanding in the lane, Agara shot 51.3% on 2-point field goal attempts while scoring 15.3 points per game. Her 8.7 rebounds might be even more important. No returning Terrapin other than Okananwa averaged more than 2.9 rebounds last season. -- Voepel

10 players with breakout potential

Sienna Betts, F, UCLA: She played in 28 games last season, averaging 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 14.1 minutes. With six seniors having departed from the national champs -- including her older sister, Lauren -- Betts seems sure to play a bigger role for the Bruins as a sophomore.

Jaliya Davis, F, Kansas: The Big 12 Freshman of the Year averaged 19.8 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 61% from the field. She missed 10 games in November and December with a leg injury but helped Kansas make it to the WBIT semifinals. She could be a big part of the Jayhawks getting back to the NCAA tournament this season while getting more national recognition.

Te'Yala Delfosse, G, Michigan: Olivia Olson, Syla Swords and Mila Holloway all started and averaged double-figure scoring last season. Delfosse, who came off the bench and averaged 8.7 points, could join her fellow juniors this season in being an even bigger threat.

Uche Izoje, C, Syracuse: Much like Kansas' Davis, you could say that Izoje already "broke out" with such a great first season. She was ACC Rookie of the Year and first-team All-ACC, averaging 15.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks. However, we could see even more national acclaim this season for the 6-3 center from Nigeria.

ZaKiyah Johnson, G, LSU: The 6-0 guard was on the SEC all-freshman team last season after averaging 9.7 points and 5.6 rebounds. With Flau'jae Johnson moving on to the WNBA, ZaKiyah Johnson, who started 23 games, should become a bigger key for the Tigers.

Brynn McGaughy, F, Washington: A member of the All-Big Ten freshman team last season, McGaughy averaged 9.3 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Huskies. Washington advanced to the NCAA second round, the program's best showing in the tournament since 2017.

Riley Nelson, G, Duke: Her freshman season at Maryland in 2023-24 was cut short after 16 games by an ACL injury, and then she transferred to Duke. After sitting out 2024-25, Nelson returned last season and started 27 games, averaging 9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. With top guards Ashlon Jackson and Taina Mair having moved on to the WNBA, Duke will look to players such as Nelson more.

Bryanna Preston, G, Texas: She has played in 70 games over two seasons at Texas coming off the bench and averaging 4.7 points and 2.1 assists in her career. Preston, who dealt with a high ankle sprain last season, should have a bigger role this season with Rori Harmon having moved on to the WNBA and Jordan Lee transferring to South Carolina.

Blanca Quiñonez, F, UConn: The Big East Freshman of the Year and Sixth Woman of the Year last season, Quiñonez averaged 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 31 games coming off the bench. The 6-2 forward from Ecuador was especially impressive in the NCAA tournament, averaging 15.2 points on 52.9% shooting from the field in five games.

Clara Silva, C, TCU: She started her career as a reserve at Kentucky in 2024-25. Then as a sophomore, she started every game and averaged 9.0 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Big 12 regular-season champion Horned Frogs. The 6-7 center from Portugal could make another jump, especially offensively, this season. -- Voepel

10 All-America candidates

JuJu Watkins, G, USC: The 2024-25 national player of the year missed all of last season due to a torn ACL. Beforehand, she was on pace to break Caitlin Clark's career scoring record. She's expected to return as the best all-around player in the game.

Sarah Strong, F, UConn: The reigning national player of the year seamlessly picked up the torch as the next Huskies great despite playing through an Achilles injury all last season. Combine her inside and outside shooting touch and impeccable footwork with, arguably, the best passing skills of any collegiate big, and you have a likely future No. 1 WNBA pick.

Mikayla Blakes, G, Vanderbilt: A two-time All-American who led the nation in points per game (27.0) in 2025-26, Blakes was named by one WNBA coach last season as the best player in college basketball -- including Watkins.

Hannah Hidalgo, G, Notre Dame: The reigning Naismith Defensive Player of the Year has been named an All-American all three years of her career. She also ranked No. 3 in points per game (25.2) last season and is the best small point guard in the nation, if not overall.

Madison Booker, F, Texas: One of the most unique players in college basketball is a long (6-1), silky smooth scorer from the wing. The three-time All-American who might have the best midrange game in the nation is also a rangy defender who can guard multiple positions.

Joyce Edwards, F, South Carolina: Arguably the second-best big in the nation behind Strong, Edwards averaged 19.2 points per game in her first year as a starter, a 6.5 increase from her freshman season. She should have every opportunity to be in the player of the year discussion if the Gamecocks' depth doesn't affect her numbers too much.

Jaloni Cambridge, Ohio State: The No. 6 scorer in the nation (23.2) as a sophomore is one of the quickest guards in the country at getting to the basket. She shot 49.4% from the field last season with a strong midrange game and improved her 3-point shooting (36.0%) from her freshman year.

Olivia Olson, G, Michigan: Olson followed up her Big Ten Rookie of the Year campaign with an All-America nod as a sophomore. She averaged 18.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals as a do-everything guard in a 6-1 frame.

Audi Crooks, C, Oklahoma State: The two-time All-American has been one of the most unique players in the country and is nearly unstoppable in the post. She ranked No. 2 in the country in scoring (25.8) last season before transferring from Iowa State to Oklahoma State for her fourth year.

Toby Fournier, F, Duke: In two years at Duke, Fournier has showed she is much more than a dunking highlight reel. She was named ACC Rookie of the Year and then was an All-American selection as a sophomore. The Canadian averaged 17.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and was No. 32 in the nation with 2.2 blocks per game last season. -- Copeland

10 coaches to watch

Carla Berube, Northwestern: After six seasons at Princeton, Berube moves to the Big Ten. She made the NCAA tournament each year with the Tigers except 2020, when it was cancelled by COVID-19. Berube had a 147-29 record at Princeton, advancing to the NCAA second round in 2022 and 2023. She replaces Joe McKeown, who took Northwestern to the NCAA tournament twice in his 18 seasons. -- Voepel

Kim Caldwell, Tennessee: Kim Caldwell is under as big of a microscope as they come this season. The Lady Vols ended last year on an eight-game losing streak, and then Caldwell lost all of her players to the portal. In an interview with ESPN, Caldwell said she did a "bad job" coaching and that she strayed too far for her guiding principles. Will she be able to get back to them this season and find more success? -- Andrews

Kristy Curry, South Florida: Curry spent the past 27 seasons at three different power conference programs: Purdue, Texas Tech and Alabama. The Crimson Tide advanced to the NCAA tournament five of the past six seasons, then Curry made a move that surprised many, leaving the SEC for the American Conference. Why? At USF, she has a good chance to compete for a league championship, which was less likely in the SEC against powerhouse programs such as South Carolina, Texas and LSU. USF has committed to providing the resources to make the program successful. In 25 seasons under former coach Jose Fernandez, now with the WNBA's Dallas Wings, the Bulls went to the NCAA tournament 10 times. -- Voepel

Bill Fennelly, Iowa State: One of the longest-tenured coaches in college sports -- he has guided the Cyclones since 1995 -- Fennelly lost nine players to the transfer portal, including star center Audi Crooks. The Cyclones have just one starter returning: guard Arianna Jackson. Iowa State had never been to the NCAA tournament until Fennelly took over and has missed it just six times in his three decades in Ames. But now he faces the challenge of guiding an almost completely rebuilt team. -- Voepel

Ayla Guzzardo, Georgia: After having one coach for 36 seasons -- Andy Landers -- Georgia has its third in 12 years. The Bulldogs made the NCAA tournament last season, going 22-10 and 8-8 in the SEC. But then the school and coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson parted ways. Guzzardo has done well in the Southland Conference, going 122-105 in eight seasons at Southeastern Louisiana and 29-6 last season at McNeese State. But can she succeed in the SEC? -- Voepel

Kate Paye, Stanford: It's hard taking over for a legend, and that's what Paye has been tasked with since replacing Tara VanDerveer after she retired in 2024. The three-time national champion Cardinal have not made the NCAA tournament the past two seasons, which also coincides with a challenging move to the ACC, where Stanford has gone 8-10 both years. Paye, a former Stanford player and VanDerveer's longtime assistant, has a big job to try to return Stanford to its former prominence. -- Andrews

Gary Redus II, Rutgers: Redus is a graduate of the Kim Mulkey coaching staff; he was her top recruiter at LSU, plus helped bring in star transfers such as Angel Reese, Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow. Now in his first season at Rutgers, he is tasked with getting a historically good program that has fallen on hard times back to a place where it is competing for conference titles. -- Andrews

Tammi Reiss, Florida: Reiss has an incredible résumé: sharing a backcourt with Dawn Staley at Virginia and coaching a plethora of WNBA talent. Now she arrives at Florida, where she must rebuild the program, having inherited a roster with just one returning player. She has signed 11 new ones since taking the job -- perhaps a sign of good things to come for the Gators -- but after an early SEC tournament exit last season, there is a lot of work for her to do. -- Andrews

Aaron Roussell, Virginia: Last season, the Cavaliers advanced to the Sweet 16 from the First Four, a great NCAA tournament run for a No. 10 seed. But then coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton was fired by the school amid allegations of a toxic environment, although the school did not give a reason. Roussell didn't have to move far to take over, having spent the past seven seasons at Richmond. He was 83-21 in three years with the Spiders, making the NCAA tournament each year. The move from the Atlantic 10 to the ACC is a big one, though. -- Voepel

Tanisha Wright, Penn State: Wright has a solid WNBA coaching résumé, having served as an assistant coach for the Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky and head coach for the Atlanta Dream. Penn State, which has not made the NCAA tournament field since 2014, is looking for that to translate at the collegiate level. This is a homecoming for Wright, who played for the Lady Lions from 2001 to 2005 and won back-to-back Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year awards before going on to a 14-season playing career in the WNBA. -- Andrews