UConn's Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong headline the Wooden Award midseason top-25 list, announced Wednesday evening.

UCLA's Lauren Betts and Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo also return to the list after being named Wooden Award All-Americans last season.

South Carolina (Joyce Edwards and Ta'Niya Latson), LSU (MiLaysia Fulwiley, Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams), Texas (Madison Booker and Rori Harmon), UCLA (Betts and Kiki Rice), Tennessee (Talaysia Cooper and Janiah Barker), UConn (Fudd and Strong) and Oklahoma (Raegan Beers and Aaliyah Chavez) earned multiple selections on the list.

Other notable inclusions are Iowa State's Audi Crooks, TCU's Olivia Miles and USC's Jazzy Davidson. JuJu Watkins won the Wooden Award -- given to the most outstanding player in college basketball -- last season, and Caitlin Clark won it in 2023 and 2024.

Players not selected for the midseason list can still be included in the late-season edition as well as the national ballot, which ultimately features 15 players.

The All-American team will be announced the week of the Elite Eight, with the Wooden Award most outstanding player named shortly afterward.

Wooden Award Midseason Top 25

listed in alphabetical order