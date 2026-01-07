        <
          Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong headline women's Wooden Award top 25

          • Kendra AndrewsJan 7, 2026, 11:30 PM

          UConn's Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong headline the Wooden Award midseason top-25 list, announced Wednesday evening.

          UCLA's Lauren Betts and Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo also return to the list after being named Wooden Award All-Americans last season.

          South Carolina (Joyce Edwards and Ta'Niya Latson), LSU (MiLaysia Fulwiley, Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams), Texas (Madison Booker and Rori Harmon), UCLA (Betts and Kiki Rice), Tennessee (Talaysia Cooper and Janiah Barker), UConn (Fudd and Strong) and Oklahoma (Raegan Beers and Aaliyah Chavez) earned multiple selections on the list.

          Other notable inclusions are Iowa State's Audi Crooks, TCU's Olivia Miles and USC's Jazzy Davidson. JuJu Watkins won the Wooden Award -- given to the most outstanding player in college basketball -- last season, and Caitlin Clark won it in 2023 and 2024.

          Players not selected for the midseason list can still be included in the late-season edition as well as the national ballot, which ultimately features 15 players.

          The All-American team will be announced the week of the Elite Eight, with the Wooden Award most outstanding player named shortly afterward.

          Wooden Award Midseason Top 25

          Janiah Barker, Tennessee
          Raegan Beers, Oklahoma
          Lauren Betts, UCLA
          Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt
          Madison Booker, Texas
          Jaloni Cambridge, Ohio State
          Aaliyah Chavez, Oklahoma
          Audi Crooks, Iowa State
          Jazzy Davidson, USC
          Joyce Edwards, South Carolina
          Azzi Fudd, UConn
          MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU
          Rori Harmon, Texas
          Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame
          Flau'jae Johnson, LSU
          Ta'Niya Latson, South Carolina
          Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss
          Olivia Miles, TCU
          Olivia Olson, Michigan
          Khamil Pierre, NC State
          Kiki Rice, UCLA
          Clara Strack, Kentucky
          Sarah Strong, UConn
          Mikaylah Williams, LSU