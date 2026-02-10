        <
        >

          UConn's Strong, Fudd headline women's Wooden Award top 20

          play
          How UConn pulled away in the second half against Tennessee (0:41)

          Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike react to UConn's blowout win against Tennessee. (0:41)

          • Kendra AndrewsFeb 10, 2026, 10:37 PM

          Senior Azzi Fudd and sophomore Sarah Strong of No. 1 UConn headline the women's Wooden Award late midseason top 20 list, which was announced Tuesday night.

          The award is given annually to the best college basketball player in the country.

          LSU leads the way with three players on the list -- MiLaysia Fulwiley, Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams. Oklahoma (Raegan Beers and Aaliyah Chavez), South Carolina (Joyce Edwards and Ta'Niya Latson) and Texas (Madison Booker and Rori Harmon) join UConn with two players on the list.

          The top three scorers in the nation also feature in the list: Iowa State's Audi Crooks (25.9 PPG), Vanderbilt's Mikayla Blakes (25.9 PPG) and Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo (24.9 PPG).

          Strong, considered the front-runner for national player of the year honors this season, is scoring 19.2 points and grabbing 8.0 rebounds per game. She's also averaging 4.3 assists and 3.2 steals per game and leads the Huskies in nearly every offensive category, shooting 60.1% from the field.

          Fudd is averaging 17.4 points and shooting 44.8% on 3-pointers for the defending national champion Huskies, who remain undefeated and atop the Big East Conference with a 25-0 overall record and 14-0 mark in league play.

          Fudd is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA draft in ESPN's latest mock draft.

          A look at the complete list of candidates:

          Raegan Beers, Oklahoma
          Lauren Betts, UCLA
          Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt
          Madison Booker, Texas
          Jaloni Cambridge, Ohio State
          Aaliyah Chavez, Oklahoma
          Audi Crooks, Iowa State
          Joyce Edwards, South Carolina
          Azzi Fudd, UConn
          MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU
          Rori Harmon, Texas
          Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame
          Flau'jae Johnson, LSU
          Ta'Niya Latson, South Carolina
          Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss
          Olivia Miles, TCU
          Olivia Olson, Michigan
          Clara Strack, Kentucky
          Sarah Strong, UConn
          Mikaylah Williams, LSU