Antim Panghal signed off with a silver medal in her debut Asian Championships after going down to the formidable Akari Fujinami of Japan in the 53kg title clash while four other Indian wrestlers clinched bronze medals, in Astana on Wednesday. Anshu Malik (57kg), Sonam Malik (62kg), Manisha (65kg) and Reetika (72kg) added to India's medal tally, winning their bronze medal bouts.

Antim Panghal gave a good account of herself in tournament as she registered dominant wins to breeze into the summit clash. However, Fujinami, the 2021 world champion and someone who has never lost a bout since she started competing at the senior level in 2020, put an end to her winning run. The 18-year-old Indian, competing in star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's weight class, lost by technical superiority to the Japanese grappler.

Anshu Malik looked her formidable best as she won by technical superiority over Mongalian Erdenesuvd Bat Erdene to bag a bronze in the 57kg event. However, more was expected from Anshu, the 2021 world championship silver medallist in her semifinal match earlier, as she struggled to score against Japan's Sae Nanjo, the reigning U23 world champion.

It was Nanjo who began on aggressive note, getting hold of Malik's left leg but the Indian managed to escape. Malik was put on clock for her passivity and conceded a point for not being able to score within a 30-second period. The action-less first period ended with the Japanese leading 1-0. In the second period, Nanjo also lost a point for passivity, but she soon got hold of Malik's left leg and turned it powerfully, leaving Malik grimacing in pain and tapping the mat, pleading the Japanese to unlock the leg. By the time the referee stopped the bout, the damage was done. The injury had left Anshu unable to move and Japanese wrestler emerged a 5-1 winner.

In contrast, Sonam Malik, who had lost in the quarterfinal to Orkhon Purevdorj, bounced back into the competition after the Mongolian reached the final. She notched up a 5-1 win over China's Xiaojuan Luo in her bronze medal bout. Reetika too won be a similar margin against Uzbek Svetlana Oknazarova, while Manisha recorded a victory by fall win over Albina Kairgeldinova of Kazakhstan.

India now have 11 medals from the competition with Greco Roman wrestlers grabbing four of them, while Nisha Dahiya (68kg) had won a silver and Priya (76kg) clinched a bronze on Tuesday.