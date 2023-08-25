WWE Payback 2023: news, stories, match card, results, start time and information

After a three-year layoff, Payback is back on WWE's premium event calendar.

Payback is finally here, as WWE's eighter pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, September 3, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. There will be two titles up for grabs and a Steel Cage match featuring two of the best women to ever wrestle in the squared circle. More matches are likely to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Seth "Freaking" Rollins and Rhea Ripley will put their belts on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura and Raquel Rodriguez, respectively. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus will continue their feud in the Steel City with a match enveloped by a metal cage.

Which superstars will hold the championship belts after Saturday night? Will there be any shocking surprises? Stay tuned to ESPN for more on Payback 2023.

WWE Payback 2023 fight card

Steel Cage match: Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

WWE Payback 2020 results | Full recap

The 2020 edition of Payback took place on Sunday, Aug. 30, at the Amway Center in Orlando. Just one week removed from SummerSlam 2020, Payback was the second WWE pay-per-view event inside the WWE "Thunderdome" at the Amway Center. The WWE has produced almost all of its shows since mid-March at either the WWE Performance Center training facility or Full Sail, but moved into residency at the Amway Center on Aug. 21.

It was the sixth edition of WWE Payback, and the first time the event had been held since 2017.

It was the sixth edition of WWE Payback, and the first time the event had been held since 2017.

(c) - Indicates defending champion

