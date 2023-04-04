Bad Bunny appears poised for second WWE match

Superstar entertainer Bad Bunny turned heads with his performance at WrestleMania 37 two years ago, and it looks like he's headed for a second match with WWE.

He teamed with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison and even pulled out a Canadian Destroyer in one of the best all-time wrestling debuts by a celebrity at 'Mania 37. The Puerto Rican artist was back at WrestleMania 39 on Saturday in Los Angeles as a fan in the front row.

During the match between Dominik Mysterio and his father, Rey Mysterio, Bad Bunny intervened to halt the younger Mysterio from striking the legend with a chain. Rey Mysterio won the match, and at "Monday Night Raw," Bad Bunny was again seated ringside.

Following Austin Theory's victory over Rey Mysterio, Dominik confronted Bad Bunny and swung at him, but the punch was blocked and Bad Bunny delivered a right hand of his own. That's when Dominik's fellow Judgement Day member, Priest, joined the action. He shoved Bad Bunny and eventually chokeslammed the artist through the announcers' table.

Bad Bunny is set to host WWE's Backlash event on May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, WWE's first major event on the island since 2005. And after what transpired, it all appears to be heading toward a tag team match at Backlash featuring Bad Bunny and Rey Mysterio against Dominik Mysterio and Priest.