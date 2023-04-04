Finn Balor needed 14 staples in his head after cut at WrestleMania

Sure, pro wrestling's outcomes are predetermined. But there was nothing fake about what happened to a WWE star over the weekend.

Finn Balor posted Tuesday on Twitter that he needed 14 staples in the top of his head after suffering a gruesome cut during his Hell in a Cell match against Edge at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Balor accompanied that news with a nasty photo of the laceration. He also tweeted that he wasn't given any kind of numbing agent for the pain.

The accident happened when Edge threw a ladder in Balor's direction and it sliced him, starting from his hairline up toward the top of his head. The match was delayed shortly when WWE officials noticed Balor bleeding badly from the cut. He was checked out by doctors, who cleaned him up. Balor then continued the match.

Edge ended up winning the brutal Hell in a Cell battle, capping his storyline with Balor that started in June when Balor turned on Edge and became leader of the Judgment Day faction.

Balor, a 41-year-old from Ireland, is a former WWE Universal champion and has been with WWE since 2014.