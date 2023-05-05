WWE Backlash will be back in Puerto Rico on Saturday for the first time since 2005, and Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is set to return to the ring.

Bunny will follow up his WrestleMania 37 debut by taking on Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. It is quite the turn of events from when they were tag team partners two years ago.

The marquee match caps a busy stretch for the singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

Earlier this week, Benito was at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the 2023 Met Gala. He donned an all-white custom Jacquemus suit with an open back, cape and 26-foot floral train.

Bad Bunny certainly knows how to make an entrance on the #MetGala red carpet. https://t.co/RiDKkAsOMh — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 2, 2023

Earlier in the week, he was called out on Monday Night Raw.

Shortly before that, the Grammy Award-winning crooner made history as the first Spanish-language artist to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Amazing to see Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera perform "un x100to" live for the first time ever last night 👏



Tune in to the @YouTube livestream for more Weekend 2 surprises starting today at 4pm PT https://t.co/w4QG9AcB3R pic.twitter.com/RbA1EVzqn1 — Coachella (@coachella) April 22, 2023

Although these events will not assist him in the ring Saturday, he's certainly one of the most well-rounded individuals involved in a WWE fight.