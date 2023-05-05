        <
          Bad Bunny busy stretch has Met Gala, Coachella, WWE Backlash

          From headlining Coachella to appearing at the 2023 Met Gala, and now starring in WWE Backlash, the Puerto Rican superstar has had quite the schedule. Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld
          • ESPN staffMay 5, 2023, 02:45 PM

          WWE Backlash will be back in Puerto Rico on Saturday for the first time since 2005, and Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is set to return to the ring.

          Bunny will follow up his WrestleMania 37 debut by taking on Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. It is quite the turn of events from when they were tag team partners two years ago.

          The marquee match caps a busy stretch for the singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

          Earlier this week, Benito was at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the 2023 Met Gala. He donned an all-white custom Jacquemus suit with an open back, cape and 26-foot floral train.

          Earlier in the week, he was called out on Monday Night Raw.

          Shortly before that, the Grammy Award-winning crooner made history as the first Spanish-language artist to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

          Although these events will not assist him in the ring Saturday, he's certainly one of the most well-rounded individuals involved in a WWE fight.