'We have the best roster': Tony Khan bullish as AEW takes international stage

Tony Khan doesn't have the most regular sleep cycle. Serving as the president, chief executive, general manager and executive producer of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), alongside roles with father Shad Khan's NFL franchise the Jacksonville Jaguars and Premier League side Fulham FC, will do that to a person. "I get sleep in spurts," he laughs to ESPN Australia and New Zealand. "I try to get in the good ones when I can, especially on a weekend, if I can get in an eight-hour night that's great. But now with Collision, those will be a little different too and I think that's awesome."

The Collision that Khan is referring to, in this case, isn't some kind of catastrophic impact between a Jaguars linebacker and an opposition quarterback but, instead, AEW's newest show, AEW Collision, which recently made its debut in the United States with a card featuring the likes of Australian wrestler Buddy Mathews and controversial returning star CM Punk - who spoke to ESPN ahead of the debut episode.

"I think he's a huge part of the show," Khan told ESPN, speaking before the publication of Punk's interview. "We're absolutely really excited to feature CM Punk in Collision. I think it's one of the things that we're excited to see. I know fans all over the world are excited to see CM Punk's return to wrestling and I'm excited for CM Punk to return."

Punk's return, he teamed with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR -- Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler -- to get the win over Jay White, Juice Robinson, and his longtime nemesis Samoa Joe in the main event, highlighted Collision's debut, with the foray into the largely untreated and risky world of Saturday night wrestling the latest touchstone on a period of significant period growth that the upstart promotion has undergone in recent times, a lot of which has been highlighted by the evolution of its international footprint.

Starting with the latest episode of Collision, AEW will stage its longest-ever string of shows outside the United States when it goes on an eight-show-long tour of Canada, a run which will include its special 'Forbidden Door' event produced in partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling. On June 29, it will launch its first video game, 'Fight Forever' and thanks to deals such as the one that sees AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage shown on ESPN across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific, Khan says that the promotion has a presence in 150 markets around the world.

And perhaps most notable, AEW's first-ever show in the United Kingdom will not be some kind of low-key touring event or small, prerecorded television taping, but what Khan calls the biggest event in the promotion's short history: its flagship annual show All In being staged at Wembley Stadium, with nearly 70,000 tickets sold for the event.

"I'm very excited about what we've been able to do with AEW," said Khan. "We've had great success building a worldwide challenger brand in pro wrestling.

"With AEW on in 150 countries now, it's amazing how far we've come. We're approaching 200 episodes of AEW Dynamite, which is miraculous and very cool. We've built something special on Wednesday nights and it's grown all over the world, to see how many countries have picked up the show and how much penetration we've had.

"Now, we have our biggest international event ever and the biggest event in the history of the company in AEW All In and a great chance to expand into other markets and new partnerships."

Indeed, given the momentum that AEW has created for itself in what is a relatively short time -- main rival and the industry's largest promotion the WWE, in contrast, tracing a lineage all the way back to 1953 -- it's likely that the promotion could in all likelihood announce a one-off show in almost two-dozen markets around the world and sell out. But given the 52-week contractual demands of now providing three different shows for television such an ad hoc approach to international growth isn't feasible.

Khan on a number of occasions observes that there is no offseason in wrestling, meaning that every single week requires AEW to not only the production of a new episode of Dyanamite, Rampage, and now Collision, but also the booking of them with coherent, ongoing storylines and strong enough matches

It's why the promotion has yet to determine where its next major avenue of international expansion will come. Places such as Germany and Japan are obvious possibilities, while Khan also said that Australia would be "high on the list". Right now though, for a still very young company, something like a string of shows in Canada, despite its proximity to the United States, is still its own challenge.

"This Canadian tour is our next international focus and it'll be the first time that we've toured and done this many consecutive shows outside the United States and, certainly, that is going to be a big challenge logistically for our crew," Khan explained.

"It involves everyone having passports, a lot of equipment crossing the border, and a number of permitting and logistical challenges that go into putting the show on every week. Even just crossing the border into Canada, which is relatively simple compared to leaving the continent, that's a lot of challenges for the production team.

"And then, from a travel standpoint, in terms of having that many people travelling from the team, week-to-week, it's a logistic challenge as it is getting people all over the United States into one city every Wednesday and now every Saturday and putting on a TV show."

Another complicating factor for AEW is its partnerships with other promotions, as well as the ongoing presence of its wrestlers on the independent wrestling scene in addition to their work in AEW. New Japan Pro Wrestling, for instance, is well established in its homeland and stages its own tours of the United States, Europe, and even Australia, while Mexican partner organisation AAA is one of the oldest and most proud promotions in the traditional hotbed of professional wrestling. AEW contracted performers, meanwhile, are still able to appear on the shows of smaller, independent promotions in addition to their work in AEW, within limits.

"Absolutely we expect that AEW comes first when people are taking outside bookings but we have great partnerships," said Khan. "A lot of our wrestlers wrestle for top international organisations too. We have luchadors that compete in Mexico, compete in AAA. New Japan Pro Wrestling we work with very closely, and they have a relationship with CMLL, so there are a lot of international wrestling companies tied together - and then some that don't work together and we have to be cognizant of that!

"Then, we have other wrestling companies, independent promotions, that do sometimes feature AEW wrestlers but certainly we expect that they're going to put AEW first and not necessarily do we want to... I guess the best way to put it is that I support independent wrestling. We prioritise AEW, [but] I really do like independent wrestling and want to support it as much as we can without it being detrimental to our show."

A fan of wrestling long before the birth of his own promotion, Khan serves as the lead booker for all of AEW's shows; serving as the invisible hand guiding the feuds, drama, and championship chases that provide the lifeblood of the eclectic mix of different performance types that make up professional wrestling. Regardless of scale or the historical period of the promotion in question, it's inevitably the storylines and characters that work to advance overarching narratives in both matches and spoken segments (promos, in wrestling jargon) that serve to give it all some kind of greater meaning and get audiences wanting to come back next week and see what happens.

"We have some of the best wrestlers; I think we have the best roster," said Khan. "And a lot of them are also great talkers. They do a great job telling a story, and they do a great job explaining how they feel about a match or their opponent or their teammate or somebody that they might not want to associate with, might want to associate with. Nobody is better at explaining it than the top pro wrestlers.

"That's something that AEW brings, really strongly each week is some great interviews. You hear from top wrestlers in top spots and I want the wrestling fans to feel like they're getting to see the top wrestlers every week in top stories.

"I have a great memory for wrestling [continuity], to be honest. And I think a lot of wrestling fans do. I don't think there's anybody that has such keen memories. Not just for rivalries and matches and moves but also for the business side of it. It's amazing the kind of things that wrestling fans remember, all over the world. There's a connection in the business spirit, the entrepreneurial spirit of this."