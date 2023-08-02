Federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant and served a federal grand jury subpoena to WWE executive chairman Vince McMahon last month, according to a regulatory filing.

McMahon is also taking medical leave from the sports entertainment company following major spinal surgery nearly two weeks ago, CEO Nick Khan anounced Wednesday. The duration of his leave was not specified.

WWE said in the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that while government investigations into McMahon remain ongoing, no charges have been brought in them.

The company said it has received voluntary and compulsory legal demands for documents, including from federal law enforcement and regulatory agencies, concerning the investigation and related subject matters.

"WWE has cooperated throughout and fully understands and respects the government's need for a complete process," the company said in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal had reported last year that the WWE was investigating an alleged $3 million payment from McMahon to a departing female employee following a consensual affair. WWE's investigation into the misconduct allegations was completed last year.

"In 2022, WWE formed a special committee to review allegations of misconduct against me," McMahon said in a statement. "That review was concluded in November 2022 following an extensive investigation. Throughout this experience, I have always denied any intentional wrongdoing and continue to do so. I am confident that the government's investigation will be resolved without any findings of wrongdoing."