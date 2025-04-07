WWE WrestleMania 41: Match cards, location and top stories

John Cena turns heel and attacks Cody Rhodes after winning Elimination Chamber with the help of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. (1:58)

Professional wrestling's biggest event returns this month as the WWE hosts WrestleMania 41. The two-night event will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20.

In Sunday's headliner, Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE championship against John Cena. This will be the last WrestleMania event of Cena's career, after announcing he will retire at the end of the year. In Saturday's headliner, Roman Reigns will take on CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a triple threat match. The intrigue surrounding three of WWE's top stars is immense, especially when considering the history of Rollins and Reigns, as well as the loyalty of Paul Heyman.

Other standout matches during the two-night event include Royal Rumber winner Jey Uso's quest to win the WWE heavyweight championship against Gunther, Tiffany Stratton facing the returning Charlotte Flair and Logan Paul versus AJ Styles.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of WrestleMania 41:

WrestleMania 41 match card

Triple threat match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Undisputed WWE championship: Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

WWE women's championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair

World heavyweight championship: Gunther vs. Jey Uso

Women's world championship: Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair

United States championship: LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu

WWE women's tag team match: Liz Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. gauntlet match winners

Singles match: Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

Singles match: AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

