          WWE WrestleMania 41: Match cards, location and top stories

          John Cena turns heel in stunning moment at Elimination Chamber (1:58)

          John Cena turns heel and attacks Cody Rhodes after winning Elimination Chamber with the help of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. (1:58)

          • ESPN staffApr 7, 2025, 01:35 PM

          Professional wrestling's biggest event returns this month as the WWE hosts WrestleMania 41. The two-night event will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20.

          In Sunday's headliner, Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE championship against John Cena. This will be the last WrestleMania event of Cena's career, after announcing he will retire at the end of the year. In Saturday's headliner, Roman Reigns will take on CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a triple threat match. The intrigue surrounding three of WWE's top stars is immense, especially when considering the history of Rollins and Reigns, as well as the loyalty of Paul Heyman.

          Other standout matches during the two-night event include Royal Rumber winner Jey Uso's quest to win the WWE heavyweight championship against Gunther, Tiffany Stratton facing the returning Charlotte Flair and Logan Paul versus AJ Styles.

          Here's everything you need to know ahead of WrestleMania 41:

          WrestleMania 41 match card

          • Triple threat match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

          • Undisputed WWE championship: Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

          • WWE women's championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair

          • World heavyweight championship: Gunther vs. Jey Uso

          • Women's world championship: Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair

          • United States championship: LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu

          • WWE women's tag team match: Liz Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. gauntlet match winners

          • Singles match: Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

          • Singles match: AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

