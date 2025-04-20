Open Extended Reactions

WrestleMania 41 Night 1 ended in a wild turn of events, as Paul Heyman sided with Seth Rollins over CM Punk and Roman Reigns giving Rollins a steel chair that he used to secure a win in the triple threat main event.

Also on the card, Jey Uso claimed the World Heavyweight championship from Gunther and Jacob Fatu beat LA Knight for the United States championship. And Tiffany Stratton beat Charlotte Flair to retain the WWE women's title.

ESPN contributors Greg Wyshynski and Arda Ocal break down all the WrestleMania 41 Night 1 action.