WrestleMania 41 Night 2 will conclude with fans getting to see John Cena's last time competing on professional wrestling's biggest stage when he challenges Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal championship. Cena announced that he will retire at the end of the year, and has since been on a farewell tour.

Also on the card, Iyo Sky will defend the Women's World title against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley and Logan Paul will take on AJ Styles in a singles match.

ESPN contributors Andreas Hale breaks down all the WrestleMania 41 Night 2 action.