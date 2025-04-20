        <
          WrestleMania history: All-time matches, locations, WWE stats

          Apr 20, 2025, 03:54 AM

          The lights shine a little brighter on WrestleMania weekend.

          Every spring since 1985, the WWE has brought together its biggest stars and most riveting storylines to deliver a show unlike any other in professional wrestling. WrestleMania has reached such spectacular heights that it has been sprawled over two nights since 2020.

          This year is no different.

          The first night of WrestleMania 41 featured a thrilling triple-threat match between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and CM Punk. The second night will serve up a highly anticipated matchup between undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes and babyface-turned-heel John Cena to close out the weekend.

          From the full match card to notable records, here are key facts to know about WrestleMania, the WWE's grandest event:

          When is WrestleMania 41?

          WrestleMania 41 takes place April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

          How can fans watch?

          WrestleMania 41 will be available exclusively on Peacock. The action starts at 7 p.m. ET both nights.

          What is the match schedule?

          Night 1

          Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

          Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

          United States championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

          World tag team championship: War Raiders - Erik and Ivar (c) vs. The New Day - Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

          WWE women's championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

          World heavyweight championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

          Triple-threat match (main event): Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk

          Night 2

          AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

          Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

          Intercontinental championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor

          Women's tag team championship: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

          Women's world championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

          Undisputed WWE championship (main event): Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

          (c) = defending champion

          Who has competed in the most WrestleMania matches?

          The Undertaker appeared in a record 27 WrestleMania matches in his career.

          Who has the most WrestleMania wins?

          The Undertaker secured 25 wins at WrestleMania (including 21 straight victories), amassing a higher career total than any other wrestler.

          Who has competed in the most WrestleMania matches without a win?

          Goldust competed in seven matches at WrestleMania without earning a victory, garnering more unsuccessful attempts than all other wrestlers.

          Which city has hosted WrestleMania the most times?

          New York City (1, 10, 20); Los Angeles, (2, 7, 21); Orlando, Florida (24, 33, 36); and Rosemont, Illinois (2, 13, 22) have each hosted WrestleMania three times.

          WrestleMania through the years

          WrestleMania 41

          Date: April 19-20, 2025

          Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

          Main event: (Night 1) Seth Rollins defeats CM Punk and Roman Reigns in triple-threat match; (Night 2) TBD

          WrestleMania XL

          Date: April 6-7, 2024

          Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

          Main event: (Night 1) The Bloodline - The Rock and Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman) defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match; (Night 2) Cody Rhodes defeats Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman) for the undisputed WWE universal championship

          WrestleMania 39

          Date: April 1-2, 2023

          Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

          Main event: (Night 1) Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeat The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) for the undisputed WWE tag team championship; (Night 2) Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa) defeats Cody Rhodes to retain the undisputed WWE universal championship

          WrestleMania 38

          Date: April 2-3, 2022

          Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

          Main event: (Night 1) "Stone Cold" Steve Austin defeats Kevin Owens in no holds barred match; (Night 2) Roman Reigns (WWE universal champion) (with Paul Heyman) defeats Brock Lesnar (WWE champion) in winner-takes-all match for the WWE championship and WWE universal championship

          WrestleMania 37

          Date: April 10-11, 2021

          Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida (originally scheduled to take place March 28, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, but was moved due to COVID-19 restrictions in California)

          Main event: (Night 1) Bianca Belair defeats Sasha Banks for the WWE SmackDown women's championship; (Night 2) Roman Reigns (with Jey Uso and Paul Heyman) defeats Edge and Daniel Bryan in triple-threat match to retain WWE universal championship

          WrestleMania 36

          Date: March 25-26, 2020 (aired April 4-5, 2020)

          Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida (originally scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, but was moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic)

          Main event: (Night 1) The Undertaker defeats AJ Styles (with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) in boneyard match (The Undertaker's final match); (Night 2) Drew McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) for WWE championship

          WrestleMania 35

          Date: April 7, 2019

          Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

          Main event: Becky Lynch defeats Ronda Rousey (Raw women's champion) and Charlotte Flair (SmackDown women's champion) in winner-takes-all triple-threat match for the WWE Raw women's championship and WWE SmackDown women's championship

          WrestleMania 34

          Date: April 8, 2018

          Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans

          Main event: Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) defeats Roman Reigns to retain WWE universal championship

          WrestleMania 33

          Date: April 2, 2017

          Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

          Main event: Roman Reigns defeats The Undertaker in no holds barred match

          WrestleMania 32

          Date: April 3, 2016

          Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

          Main event: Roman Reigns defeats Triple H (with Stephanie McMahon) for the WWE world heavyweight championship

          WrestleMania 31

          Date: March 29, 2015

          Location: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

          Main event: Seth Rollins defeats Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) and Roman Reigns in triple-threat match for WWE world heavyweight championship (Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract)

          WrestleMania XXX

          Date: April 6, 2014

          Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans

          Main event: Daniel Bryan defeats Batista and Randy Orton (c) by submission in triple-threat match for the WWE world heavyweight championship

          WrestleMania 29

          Date: April 7, 2013

          Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

          Main event: John Cena defeats The Rock (c) for the WWE championship

          WrestleMania XXVIII

          Date: April 1, 2012

          Location: Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

          Main event: The Rock defeats John Cena

          WrestleMania XXVII

          Date: April 3, 2011

          Location: Georgia Dome in Atlanta

          Main event: The Miz defeats John Cena to retain WWE championship

          WrestleMania XXVI

          Date: March 28, 2010

          Location: University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

          Main event: The Undertaker defeats Shawn Michaels (Michaels retires from in-ring competition following 17th and final WrestleMania appearance)

          WrestleMania 25

          Date: April 5, 2009

          Location: Reliant Stadium in Houston

          Main event: Triple H defeats Randy Orton to retain WWE championship

          WrestleMania XIV

          Date: March 30, 2008

          Location: Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida

          Main event: The Undertaker defeats Edge (with Vickie Guerrero, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder) to become world heavyweight champion

          WrestleMania 23

          Date: April 1, 2007

          Location: Ford Field in Detroit

          Main event: John Cena defeats Shawn Michaels to retain WWE championship

          WrestleMania 22

          Date: April 2, 2006

          Location: Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois

          Main event: John Cena defeats Triple H to retain WWE championship

          WrestleMania 21

          Date: April 3, 2005

          Location: Staples Center in Los Angeles

          Main event: Batista defeats Triple H to become new world heavyweight champion

          WrestleMania XX

          Date: March 14, 2004

          Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City

          Main event: Chris Benoit defeats Triple H (c) and Shawn Michaels in triple-threat match to become new world heavyweight champion

          WrestleMania XIX

          Date: March 30, 2003

          Location: Safeco Field in Seattle

          Main event: Brock Lesnar defeats Kurt Angle to become new WWE champion

          WrestleMania X8

          Date: March 17, 2002

          Location: SkyDome in Toronto

          Main event: Triple H defeats Chris Jericho (with Stephanie McMahon) to become undisputed WWF champion

          WrestleMania X-Seven

          Date: April 1, 2001

          Location: Reliant Astrodome in Houston

          Main event: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin defeats The Rock to become new WWF champion

          WrestleMania 2000

          Date: April 2, 2000

          Location: Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, California

          Main event: Triple H (with Stephanie McMahon) defeats The Rock (with Mr. McMahon), Mick Foley (with Linda McMahon) and Big Show (with Shane McMahon) in fatal four-way elimination match to retain WWF championship

          WrestleMania XV

          Date: March 28, 1999

          Location: First Union Center in Philadelphia

          Main event: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin defeats The Rock to become WWF champion; Mankind serves as special guest referee.

          WrestleMania XIV

          Date: March 29, 1998

          Location: FleetCenter in Boston

          Main event: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin defeats Shawn Michaels (with D-Generation X) for WWF championship; Mike Tyson serves as special ring enforcer

          WrestleMania 13

          Date: March 23, 1997

          Location: Rosemont Horizon in Rosemont, Illinois

          Main event: The Undertaker defeats Sycho Sid to become new WWF champion

          WrestleMania XII

          Date: March 31, 1996

          Location: Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, California

          Main event: Shawn Michaels defeats Bret "Hit Man" Hart in overtime of iron man match for WWF championship

          WrestleMania XI

          Date: April 2, 1995

          Location: Hartford Civic Center in Hartford, Connecticut

          Main event: Lawrence Taylor (with Ken Norton Jr., Carl Banks, Rickey Jackson, Steve McMichael, Chris Spielman and Reggie White) defeats Bam Bam Bigelow (with Million Dollar Corporation)

          WrestleMania X

          Date: March 20, 1994

          Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City

          Main event: Bret "Hit Man" Hart defeats Yokozuna (with Mr. Fuji and Jim Cornette) to become new WWF champion; "Rowdy" Roddy Piper serves as special guest referee

          WrestleMania IX

          Date: April 4, 1993

          Location: Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

          Main event: Yokozuna (with Mr. Fuji and Jim Cornette) defeats Bret "Hit Man" Hart to become new WWF champion. After the match, Hulk Hogan defeats Yokozuna (with Mr. Fuji and Jim Cornette) to become new WWF champion

          WrestleMania VIII

          Date: April 5, 1992

          Location: Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis

          First main event: Randy "Macho Man" Savage (with Miss Elizabeth) defeats Ric Flair (with Mr. Perfect) to become new WWF champion

          Second main event: Hulk Hogan defeats Sycho Sid (with Harvey Wippleman) by disqualification

          WrestleMania VII

          Date: March 24, 1991

          Location: Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles

          Main event: Hulk Hogan defeats Sgt. Slaughter (with General Adnan) to become new WWF champion

          WrestleMania VI

          Date: April 1, 1990

          Location: SkyDome in Toronto

          Main event: The Ultimate Warrior defeats Hulk Hogan to retain intercontinental championship and become new WWF champion

          WrestleMania V

          Date: April 2, 1989

          Location: Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey

          Main event: Hulk Hogan defeats Randy "Macho Man" Savage (with Miss Elizabeth in a neutral corner) to become new WWF world heavyweight championship

          WrestleMania IV

          Date: March 27, 1988

          Location: Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey

          Main event: Randy "Macho Man" Savage (with Miss Elizabeth and Hulk Hogan) defeats "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase (with Virgil and Andre the Giant) for the vacant WWF world heavyweight championship

          WrestleMania III

          Date: March 29, 1987

          Location: Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan

          Main event: Hulk Hogan defeats Andre the Giant (with Bobby "The Brain" Heenan) to retain WWF world heavyweight championship

          WrestleMania 2

          Date: April 7, 1986

          Locations: Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York; Rosemont Horizon in Rosemont, Illinois; Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles

          Main event: Hulk Hogan defeats King Kong Bundy (with Bobby "The Brain" Heenan) in a steel cage match to retain WWF world heavyweight championship

          WrestleMania

          Date: March 31, 1985

          Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City

          Main event: Hulk Hogan and Mr. T (with "Superfly" Jimmy Snuka) defeat "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff (with Cowboy Bob Orton)

