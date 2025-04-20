WrestleMania history: All-time matches, locations, WWE stats

The lights shine a little brighter on WrestleMania weekend.
Every spring since 1985, the WWE has brought together its biggest stars and most riveting storylines to deliver a show unlike any other in professional wrestling. WrestleMania has reached such spectacular heights that it has been sprawled over two nights since 2020.
This year is no different.
The first night of WrestleMania 41 featured a thrilling triple-threat match between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and CM Punk. The second night will serve up a highly anticipated matchup between undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes and babyface-turned-heel John Cena to close out the weekend.
From the full match card to notable records, here are key facts to know about WrestleMania, the WWE's grandest event:
When is WrestleMania 41?
WrestleMania 41 takes place April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
How can fans watch?
WrestleMania 41 will be available exclusively on Peacock. The action starts at 7 p.m. ET both nights.
What is the match schedule?
Night 1
Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano
United States championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu
World tag team championship: War Raiders - Erik and Ivar (c) vs. The New Day - Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods
WWE women's championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
World heavyweight championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso
Triple-threat match (main event): Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk
Night 2
AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre
Intercontinental championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor
Women's tag team championship: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria
Women's world championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair
Undisputed WWE championship (main event): Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena
(c) = defending champion
Who has competed in the most WrestleMania matches?
The Undertaker appeared in a record 27 WrestleMania matches in his career.
Who has the most WrestleMania wins?
The Undertaker secured 25 wins at WrestleMania (including 21 straight victories), amassing a higher career total than any other wrestler.
Who has competed in the most WrestleMania matches without a win?
Goldust competed in seven matches at WrestleMania without earning a victory, garnering more unsuccessful attempts than all other wrestlers.
Which city has hosted WrestleMania the most times?
New York City (1, 10, 20); Los Angeles, (2, 7, 21); Orlando, Florida (24, 33, 36); and Rosemont, Illinois (2, 13, 22) have each hosted WrestleMania three times.
WrestleMania through the years
WrestleMania 41
Date: April 19-20, 2025
Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
Main event: (Night 1) Seth Rollins defeats CM Punk and Roman Reigns in triple-threat match; (Night 2) TBD
WrestleMania XL
Date: April 6-7, 2024
Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Main event: (Night 1) The Bloodline - The Rock and Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman) defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match; (Night 2) Cody Rhodes defeats Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman) for the undisputed WWE universal championship
WrestleMania 39
Date: April 1-2, 2023
Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
Main event: (Night 1) Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeat The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) for the undisputed WWE tag team championship; (Night 2) Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa) defeats Cody Rhodes to retain the undisputed WWE universal championship
WrestleMania 38
Date: April 2-3, 2022
Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
Main event: (Night 1) "Stone Cold" Steve Austin defeats Kevin Owens in no holds barred match; (Night 2) Roman Reigns (WWE universal champion) (with Paul Heyman) defeats Brock Lesnar (WWE champion) in winner-takes-all match for the WWE championship and WWE universal championship
WrestleMania 37
Date: April 10-11, 2021
Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida (originally scheduled to take place March 28, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, but was moved due to COVID-19 restrictions in California)
Main event: (Night 1) Bianca Belair defeats Sasha Banks for the WWE SmackDown women's championship; (Night 2) Roman Reigns (with Jey Uso and Paul Heyman) defeats Edge and Daniel Bryan in triple-threat match to retain WWE universal championship
WrestleMania 36
Date: March 25-26, 2020 (aired April 4-5, 2020)
Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida (originally scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, but was moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic)
Main event: (Night 1) The Undertaker defeats AJ Styles (with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) in boneyard match (The Undertaker's final match); (Night 2) Drew McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) for WWE championship
WrestleMania 35
Date: April 7, 2019
Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
Main event: Becky Lynch defeats Ronda Rousey (Raw women's champion) and Charlotte Flair (SmackDown women's champion) in winner-takes-all triple-threat match for the WWE Raw women's championship and WWE SmackDown women's championship
WrestleMania 34
Date: April 8, 2018
Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans
Main event: Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) defeats Roman Reigns to retain WWE universal championship
WrestleMania 33
Date: April 2, 2017
Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
Main event: Roman Reigns defeats The Undertaker in no holds barred match
WrestleMania 32
Date: April 3, 2016
Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
Main event: Roman Reigns defeats Triple H (with Stephanie McMahon) for the WWE world heavyweight championship
WrestleMania 31
Date: March 29, 2015
Location: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
Main event: Seth Rollins defeats Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) and Roman Reigns in triple-threat match for WWE world heavyweight championship (Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract)
WrestleMania XXX
Date: April 6, 2014
Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans
Main event: Daniel Bryan defeats Batista and Randy Orton (c) by submission in triple-threat match for the WWE world heavyweight championship
WrestleMania 29
Date: April 7, 2013
Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
Main event: John Cena defeats The Rock (c) for the WWE championship
WrestleMania XXVIII
Date: April 1, 2012
Location: Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
Main event: The Rock defeats John Cena
WrestleMania XXVII
Date: April 3, 2011
Location: Georgia Dome in Atlanta
Main event: The Miz defeats John Cena to retain WWE championship
WrestleMania XXVI
Date: March 28, 2010
Location: University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
Main event: The Undertaker defeats Shawn Michaels (Michaels retires from in-ring competition following 17th and final WrestleMania appearance)
WrestleMania 25
Date: April 5, 2009
Location: Reliant Stadium in Houston
Main event: Triple H defeats Randy Orton to retain WWE championship
WrestleMania XIV
Date: March 30, 2008
Location: Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida
Main event: The Undertaker defeats Edge (with Vickie Guerrero, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder) to become world heavyweight champion
WrestleMania 23
Date: April 1, 2007
Location: Ford Field in Detroit
Main event: John Cena defeats Shawn Michaels to retain WWE championship
WrestleMania 22
Date: April 2, 2006
Location: Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois
Main event: John Cena defeats Triple H to retain WWE championship
WrestleMania 21
Date: April 3, 2005
Location: Staples Center in Los Angeles
Main event: Batista defeats Triple H to become new world heavyweight champion
WrestleMania XX
Date: March 14, 2004
Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City
Main event: Chris Benoit defeats Triple H (c) and Shawn Michaels in triple-threat match to become new world heavyweight champion
WrestleMania XIX
Date: March 30, 2003
Location: Safeco Field in Seattle
Main event: Brock Lesnar defeats Kurt Angle to become new WWE champion
WrestleMania X8
Date: March 17, 2002
Location: SkyDome in Toronto
Main event: Triple H defeats Chris Jericho (with Stephanie McMahon) to become undisputed WWF champion
WrestleMania X-Seven
Date: April 1, 2001
Location: Reliant Astrodome in Houston
Main event: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin defeats The Rock to become new WWF champion
WrestleMania 2000
Date: April 2, 2000
Location: Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, California
Main event: Triple H (with Stephanie McMahon) defeats The Rock (with Mr. McMahon), Mick Foley (with Linda McMahon) and Big Show (with Shane McMahon) in fatal four-way elimination match to retain WWF championship
WrestleMania XV
Date: March 28, 1999
Location: First Union Center in Philadelphia
Main event: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin defeats The Rock to become WWF champion; Mankind serves as special guest referee.
WrestleMania XIV
Date: March 29, 1998
Location: FleetCenter in Boston
Main event: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin defeats Shawn Michaels (with D-Generation X) for WWF championship; Mike Tyson serves as special ring enforcer
WrestleMania 13
Date: March 23, 1997
Location: Rosemont Horizon in Rosemont, Illinois
Main event: The Undertaker defeats Sycho Sid to become new WWF champion
WrestleMania XII
Date: March 31, 1996
Location: Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, California
Main event: Shawn Michaels defeats Bret "Hit Man" Hart in overtime of iron man match for WWF championship
WrestleMania XI
Date: April 2, 1995
Location: Hartford Civic Center in Hartford, Connecticut
Main event: Lawrence Taylor (with Ken Norton Jr., Carl Banks, Rickey Jackson, Steve McMichael, Chris Spielman and Reggie White) defeats Bam Bam Bigelow (with Million Dollar Corporation)
WrestleMania X
Date: March 20, 1994
Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City
Main event: Bret "Hit Man" Hart defeats Yokozuna (with Mr. Fuji and Jim Cornette) to become new WWF champion; "Rowdy" Roddy Piper serves as special guest referee
WrestleMania IX
Date: April 4, 1993
Location: Caesars Palace in Las Vegas
Main event: Yokozuna (with Mr. Fuji and Jim Cornette) defeats Bret "Hit Man" Hart to become new WWF champion. After the match, Hulk Hogan defeats Yokozuna (with Mr. Fuji and Jim Cornette) to become new WWF champion
WrestleMania VIII
Date: April 5, 1992
Location: Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis
First main event: Randy "Macho Man" Savage (with Miss Elizabeth) defeats Ric Flair (with Mr. Perfect) to become new WWF champion
Second main event: Hulk Hogan defeats Sycho Sid (with Harvey Wippleman) by disqualification
WrestleMania VII
Date: March 24, 1991
Location: Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles
Main event: Hulk Hogan defeats Sgt. Slaughter (with General Adnan) to become new WWF champion
WrestleMania VI
Date: April 1, 1990
Location: SkyDome in Toronto
Main event: The Ultimate Warrior defeats Hulk Hogan to retain intercontinental championship and become new WWF champion
WrestleMania V
Date: April 2, 1989
Location: Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey
Main event: Hulk Hogan defeats Randy "Macho Man" Savage (with Miss Elizabeth in a neutral corner) to become new WWF world heavyweight championship
WrestleMania IV
Date: March 27, 1988
Location: Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey
Main event: Randy "Macho Man" Savage (with Miss Elizabeth and Hulk Hogan) defeats "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase (with Virgil and Andre the Giant) for the vacant WWF world heavyweight championship
WrestleMania III
Date: March 29, 1987
Location: Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan
Main event: Hulk Hogan defeats Andre the Giant (with Bobby "The Brain" Heenan) to retain WWF world heavyweight championship
WrestleMania 2
Date: April 7, 1986
Locations: Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York; Rosemont Horizon in Rosemont, Illinois; Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles
Main event: Hulk Hogan defeats King Kong Bundy (with Bobby "The Brain" Heenan) in a steel cage match to retain WWF world heavyweight championship
WrestleMania
Date: March 31, 1985
Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City
Main event: Hulk Hogan and Mr. T (with "Superfly" Jimmy Snuka) defeat "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff (with Cowboy Bob Orton)
