WrestleMania history: All-time matches, locations, WWE stats

The lights shine a little brighter on WrestleMania weekend.

Every spring since 1985, the WWE has brought together its biggest stars and most riveting storylines to deliver a show unlike any other in professional wrestling. WrestleMania has reached such spectacular heights that it has been sprawled over two nights since 2020.

This year is no different.

The first night of WrestleMania 41 featured a thrilling triple-threat match between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and CM Punk. The second night will serve up a highly anticipated matchup between undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes and babyface-turned-heel John Cena to close out the weekend.

From the full match card to notable records, here are key facts to know about WrestleMania, the WWE's grandest event:

When is WrestleMania 41?

WrestleMania 41 takes place April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

How can fans watch?

WrestleMania 41 will be available exclusively on Peacock. The action starts at 7 p.m. ET both nights.

What is the match schedule?

Night 1

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

United States championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

World tag team championship: War Raiders - Erik and Ivar (c) vs. The New Day - Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

WWE women's championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

World heavyweight championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

Triple-threat match (main event): Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk

Night 2

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

Intercontinental championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor

Women's tag team championship: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

Women's world championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

Undisputed WWE championship (main event): Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

(c) = defending champion

Who has competed in the most WrestleMania matches?

The Undertaker appeared in a record 27 WrestleMania matches in his career.

Who has the most WrestleMania wins?

The Undertaker secured 25 wins at WrestleMania (including 21 straight victories), amassing a higher career total than any other wrestler.

Who has competed in the most WrestleMania matches without a win?

Goldust competed in seven matches at WrestleMania without earning a victory, garnering more unsuccessful attempts than all other wrestlers.

Which city has hosted WrestleMania the most times?

New York City (1, 10, 20); Los Angeles, (2, 7, 21); Orlando, Florida (24, 33, 36); and Rosemont, Illinois (2, 13, 22) have each hosted WrestleMania three times.

WrestleMania through the years

WrestleMania 41

Date: April 19-20, 2025

Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Main event: (Night 1) Seth Rollins defeats CM Punk and Roman Reigns in triple-threat match; (Night 2) TBD

WrestleMania XL

Date: April 6-7, 2024

Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Main event: (Night 1) The Bloodline - The Rock and Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman) defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match; (Night 2) Cody Rhodes defeats Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman) for the undisputed WWE universal championship

WrestleMania 39

Date: April 1-2, 2023

Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Main event: (Night 1) Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeat The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) for the undisputed WWE tag team championship; (Night 2) Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa) defeats Cody Rhodes to retain the undisputed WWE universal championship

WrestleMania 38

Date: April 2-3, 2022

Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Main event: (Night 1) "Stone Cold" Steve Austin defeats Kevin Owens in no holds barred match; (Night 2) Roman Reigns (WWE universal champion) (with Paul Heyman) defeats Brock Lesnar (WWE champion) in winner-takes-all match for the WWE championship and WWE universal championship

WrestleMania 37

Date: April 10-11, 2021

Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida (originally scheduled to take place March 28, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, but was moved due to COVID-19 restrictions in California)

Main event: (Night 1) Bianca Belair defeats Sasha Banks for the WWE SmackDown women's championship; (Night 2) Roman Reigns (with Jey Uso and Paul Heyman) defeats Edge and Daniel Bryan in triple-threat match to retain WWE universal championship

WrestleMania 36

Date: March 25-26, 2020 (aired April 4-5, 2020)

Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida (originally scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, but was moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic)

Main event: (Night 1) The Undertaker defeats AJ Styles (with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) in boneyard match (The Undertaker's final match); (Night 2) Drew McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) for WWE championship

WrestleMania 35

Date: April 7, 2019

Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Main event: Becky Lynch defeats Ronda Rousey (Raw women's champion) and Charlotte Flair (SmackDown women's champion) in winner-takes-all triple-threat match for the WWE Raw women's championship and WWE SmackDown women's championship

WrestleMania 34

Date: April 8, 2018

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans

Main event: Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) defeats Roman Reigns to retain WWE universal championship

WrestleMania 33

Date: April 2, 2017

Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Main event: Roman Reigns defeats The Undertaker in no holds barred match

WrestleMania 32

Date: April 3, 2016

Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Main event: Roman Reigns defeats Triple H (with Stephanie McMahon) for the WWE world heavyweight championship

WrestleMania 31

Date: March 29, 2015

Location: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Main event: Seth Rollins defeats Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) and Roman Reigns in triple-threat match for WWE world heavyweight championship (Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract)

WrestleMania XXX

Date: April 6, 2014

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans

Main event: Daniel Bryan defeats Batista and Randy Orton (c) by submission in triple-threat match for the WWE world heavyweight championship

WrestleMania 29

Date: April 7, 2013

Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Main event: John Cena defeats The Rock (c) for the WWE championship

WrestleMania XXVIII

Date: April 1, 2012

Location: Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Main event: The Rock defeats John Cena

WrestleMania XXVII

Date: April 3, 2011

Location: Georgia Dome in Atlanta

Main event: The Miz defeats John Cena to retain WWE championship

WrestleMania XXVI

Date: March 28, 2010

Location: University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Main event: The Undertaker defeats Shawn Michaels (Michaels retires from in-ring competition following 17th and final WrestleMania appearance)

WrestleMania 25

Date: April 5, 2009

Location: Reliant Stadium in Houston

Main event: Triple H defeats Randy Orton to retain WWE championship

WrestleMania XIV

Date: March 30, 2008

Location: Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida

Main event: The Undertaker defeats Edge (with Vickie Guerrero, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder) to become world heavyweight champion

WrestleMania 23

Date: April 1, 2007

Location: Ford Field in Detroit

Main event: John Cena defeats Shawn Michaels to retain WWE championship

WrestleMania 22

Date: April 2, 2006

Location: Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois

Main event: John Cena defeats Triple H to retain WWE championship

WrestleMania 21

Date: April 3, 2005

Location: Staples Center in Los Angeles

Main event: Batista defeats Triple H to become new world heavyweight champion

WrestleMania XX

Date: March 14, 2004

Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City

Main event: Chris Benoit defeats Triple H (c) and Shawn Michaels in triple-threat match to become new world heavyweight champion

WrestleMania XIX

Date: March 30, 2003

Location: Safeco Field in Seattle

Main event: Brock Lesnar defeats Kurt Angle to become new WWE champion

WrestleMania X8

Date: March 17, 2002

Location: SkyDome in Toronto

Main event: Triple H defeats Chris Jericho (with Stephanie McMahon) to become undisputed WWF champion

WrestleMania X-Seven

Date: April 1, 2001

Location: Reliant Astrodome in Houston

Main event: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin defeats The Rock to become new WWF champion

WrestleMania 2000

Date: April 2, 2000

Location: Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, California

Main event: Triple H (with Stephanie McMahon) defeats The Rock (with Mr. McMahon), Mick Foley (with Linda McMahon) and Big Show (with Shane McMahon) in fatal four-way elimination match to retain WWF championship

WrestleMania XV

Date: March 28, 1999

Location: First Union Center in Philadelphia

Main event: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin defeats The Rock to become WWF champion; Mankind serves as special guest referee.

WrestleMania XIV

Date: March 29, 1998

Location: FleetCenter in Boston

Main event: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin defeats Shawn Michaels (with D-Generation X) for WWF championship; Mike Tyson serves as special ring enforcer

WrestleMania 13

Date: March 23, 1997

Location: Rosemont Horizon in Rosemont, Illinois

Main event: The Undertaker defeats Sycho Sid to become new WWF champion

WrestleMania XII

Date: March 31, 1996

Location: Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, California

Main event: Shawn Michaels defeats Bret "Hit Man" Hart in overtime of iron man match for WWF championship

WrestleMania XI

Date: April 2, 1995

Location: Hartford Civic Center in Hartford, Connecticut

Main event: Lawrence Taylor (with Ken Norton Jr., Carl Banks, Rickey Jackson, Steve McMichael, Chris Spielman and Reggie White) defeats Bam Bam Bigelow (with Million Dollar Corporation)

WrestleMania X

Date: March 20, 1994

Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City

Main event: Bret "Hit Man" Hart defeats Yokozuna (with Mr. Fuji and Jim Cornette) to become new WWF champion; "Rowdy" Roddy Piper serves as special guest referee

WrestleMania IX

Date: April 4, 1993

Location: Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

Main event: Yokozuna (with Mr. Fuji and Jim Cornette) defeats Bret "Hit Man" Hart to become new WWF champion. After the match, Hulk Hogan defeats Yokozuna (with Mr. Fuji and Jim Cornette) to become new WWF champion

WrestleMania VIII

Date: April 5, 1992

Location: Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis

First main event: Randy "Macho Man" Savage (with Miss Elizabeth) defeats Ric Flair (with Mr. Perfect) to become new WWF champion

Second main event: Hulk Hogan defeats Sycho Sid (with Harvey Wippleman) by disqualification

WrestleMania VII

Date: March 24, 1991

Location: Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles

Main event: Hulk Hogan defeats Sgt. Slaughter (with General Adnan) to become new WWF champion

WrestleMania VI

Date: April 1, 1990

Location: SkyDome in Toronto

Main event: The Ultimate Warrior defeats Hulk Hogan to retain intercontinental championship and become new WWF champion

WrestleMania V

Date: April 2, 1989

Location: Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Main event: Hulk Hogan defeats Randy "Macho Man" Savage (with Miss Elizabeth in a neutral corner) to become new WWF world heavyweight championship

WrestleMania IV

Date: March 27, 1988

Location: Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Main event: Randy "Macho Man" Savage (with Miss Elizabeth and Hulk Hogan) defeats "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase (with Virgil and Andre the Giant) for the vacant WWF world heavyweight championship

WrestleMania III

Date: March 29, 1987

Location: Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan

Main event: Hulk Hogan defeats Andre the Giant (with Bobby "The Brain" Heenan) to retain WWF world heavyweight championship

WrestleMania 2

Date: April 7, 1986

Locations: Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York; Rosemont Horizon in Rosemont, Illinois; Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles

Main event: Hulk Hogan defeats King Kong Bundy (with Bobby "The Brain" Heenan) in a steel cage match to retain WWF world heavyweight championship

WrestleMania

Date: March 31, 1985

Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City

Main event: Hulk Hogan and Mr. T (with "Superfly" Jimmy Snuka) defeat "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff (with Cowboy Bob Orton)

