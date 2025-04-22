In the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 41, John Cena sets a WWE record by winning a title for the 17th time in his career. (3:10)

A day after winning his record 17th WWE title at WrestleMania 41, John Cena ran into a familiar foe on Monday Night Raw -- Randy Orton.

Cena took the ring and was in the midst of talking on the mic before Orton creeped up behind him out of nowhere.

"Make sure to get a great picture because the last real champ is here," Cena said.

Mere seconds later, he turned around to meet Orton, who delivered a rapid RKO -- Orton's signature finishing move.

Orton then took the belt and raised it above his head while standing over Cena. Both men participated at WrestleMania 41 on Sunday, winning their respective matches.

The 10-time WWE Champion -- known for his RKOs -- posted a photo of him standing behind Cena in the ring afterward.

The two professional wrestling icons have been engaged in a rivalry for over a decade.

Cena is in the middle of his farewell tour from the WWE as he'll retire at the end of this year.