WWE announced Tuesday that WrestleMania 41 is the most successful and highest-grossing event in the promotion's history.

According to a statement from WWE, the annual event drew a total of 124,693 fans across two nights at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The main event of the first night saw Seth Rollins defeat Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a triple-threat match, while John Cena headlined the second night by beating undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to win his record-breaking 17th world championship.

Viewership was also up for the premium live event as WrestleMania 41 saw a 114% increase over the record set at WrestleMania 40 last year. The event was livestreamed in the United States on Peacock and available to a global audience of over 700 million Netflix subscribers, courtesy of the 10-year rights deal signed with WWE in January 2025.

WWE's partnership with Fanatics also provided a massive bump in merchandise sales onsite, with an increase of more than 45% versus the previous all-time event record set by WrestleMania XL in 2024, making WrestleMania 41 the highest-grossing event of all time. Fanatics was also the driving force behind WWE World, a five-day interactive fan experience which drew more than 50,000 attendees, a 21% increase over last year's WrestleMania 41.

WrestleMania 41 also became the most socially viewed WWE event of all-time, with 1.1 billion social views throughout the weekend and WWE's YouTube channel having its most viewed day ever Sunday.

All of these increases are due in large part to WWE being acquired by Endeavor in April 2023 and merged with the UFC into TKO Group Holdings in September 2023. Under the merger, WWE and UFC remained separate divisions, which entered a new era for the promotion that was once led by Vince McMahon.