Hardcore pro wrestling legend Sabu dies at 60

Hardcore pro wrestling legend Terry Brunk -- better known as Sabu -- has died at the age of 60, AEW and WWE confirmed Sunday.

"From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling," AEW posted on social media.

The news comes just weeks after Sabu competed in a retirement match during WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas against Joey Janela at Joey Janela's Spring Break 9.

"It was an honor and a pleasure to work with Sabu one last time and to be able to give him the sendoff he deserved," GCW owner Brett Lauderdale told ESPN about promoting Sabu's final match. "His life and career deserve to be celebrated and it's refreshing to know that his final match was 100 percent authentic Sabu. He is and was a legend, and his legacy will live for generations to come."

Sabu began his wrestling career under the tutelage of his uncle Ed "The Sheik" Farhat and made a name for himself during his tenure in ECW during the 1990s where he combined high-flying antics with ultraviolent matches that featured barbed wire, chairs, tables and more. He was a two-time ECW champion, ECW tag team champion and ECW world television champion.

Sabu was involved in memorable feuds with Rob Van Dam and Taz. The hardcore legend also competed in New Japan Pro Wrestling, WCW and TNA before having a brief stint in WWE in the 2000s after the company purchased ECW.

Sabu performed at WrestleMania 23 in 2007 when he was part of the ECW Originals team that defeated The New Breed in a tag match. He was released one month later. After touring the independent wrestling scene, Sabu made an appearance in AEW in 2023 as a special enforcer for a match between Chris Jericho and Adam Cole.

Sabu's cause of death has not been disclosed.