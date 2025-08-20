Open Extended Reactions

John Cena will headline an additional WWE Premium Live Event next month in Indianapolis that will stream on ESPN's direct-to-consumer service.

Cena will be joined by Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre at the WWE's inaugural Wrestlepalooza on Saturday, Sept. 20. The event starts at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Rhodes is the undisputed WWE champion; Rollins is the world heavyweight champion; and Lynch is the women's intercontinental champion. It will also mark Cena's final wrestling appearance in Indianapolis.

It is the first event in the new five-year deal between WWE and ESPN, which brings Premium Live Events to ESPN platforms. ESPN's direct-to-consumer service debuts Thursday, and subscribers to the unlimited plan will get all of the WWE Premium Live Events as part of their package.

"On September 20, WWE and ESPN are coming together for a can't-miss event to kick off our new partnership," Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE chief content officer, said in a statement. "The biggest Superstars in WWE. The biggest brand in sports media. Are you ready?"

Indianapolis hosted the 2025 Royal Rumble, which set the event's attendance record, at nearby Lucas Oil Stadium.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET. Presale tickets will be available Thursday.

Two more events this year, the Crown Jewel on Oct. 11 and the Survivor Series in San Diego on Nov. 29, will also be on ESPN platforms.