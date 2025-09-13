Wrestlepalooza 2025: Date, time, channel, card, how to watch

Open Extended Reactions

In August 2025, ESPN and World Wrestling Entertainment announced an exciting new deal that will bring WrestleMania to ESPN's direct-to-consumer streaming service starting in 2026.

The deal includes two-night events, such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam, plus other WWE premium live events including Royal Rumble, Survivor Series and Money in the Bank. WWE will produce the events for ESPN platforms, which will serve as their exclusive U.S. domestic home.

On the heels of this new development, ESPN is excited to showcase the first Wrestlepalooza event in September. The occasion will mark the first Premium Live Event (PLE) from WWE on ESPN. Check out more information on the festivities below:

When and where will Wrestlepalooza take place?

Wrestlepalooza will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Sept. 20. Pre-show coverage starts at 5 p.m. ET. The official event will kick off at 7 p.m. ET. There will also be post-show coverage.

How can fans tune in to Wrestlepalooza?

Fans can enjoy the entire program on ESPN Unlimited. A replay to the full event will be available shortly after the conclusion of the post-show.

Fans can catch all of the action in the official streaming hub. For more information on ESPN direct-to-consumer offerings, check out this FAQ.

Netflix subscribers in certain countries can also tune in live on Netflix: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Finland, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom.

Which WWE stars will be participating in Wrestlepalooza?

John Cena will face off against Brock Lesnar in the main event. Other matchups on the fight card include:

How can fans access more WWE coverage from ESPN?

Fans can check out the WWE hub page for breaking news, schedules and other updates.