WWE World Heavyweight championship history

Open Extended Reactions

The new World Heavyweight Championship was announced by Triple H heading into the 2023 WWE Draft. A tournament was held to crown the new champion culminating with Seth" Freakin" Rollins defeating AJ Styles at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

The title was designed with unique features that include Three Lions to symbolize the McMahon Family crest, a Crown to pay homage to Bruno Sammartino, an Eagle as a callback to the original Winged Eagle design of the WWE Championship, diamonds, filigree and rope trim.

Current World Heavyweight champion

Champion: Seth Rollins

Date won: Aug. 2, 2025

Defeated: CM Punk

Event: SummerSlam

World Heavyweight title history