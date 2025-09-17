What are WWE rules? Types of wrestling matches, belts, more

Open Extended Reactions

For generations, both ESPN and the WWE have been giants in sports and entertainment, delivering drama and long-lasting memories to households worldwide.

Now, the two titans are joining forces.

ESPN platforms, including the all new ESPN App, are now the exclusive home to the highest-profile WWE events of the year, including the two-night cultural phenomenon, WrestleMania.

With more eyes set to be on the biggest promotion in professional wrestling, here is an introductory guide to the rules of WWE matches and the championship belts at stake.

What are the rules to win a match?

The general rule to win a professional wrestling match is to pin your opponent to the mat until a referee counts to three or force your opponent to submit with a submission hold or maneuver.

There are exceptions, which we'll get to later in this post.

What are the ways to win a match?

Pin fall: Pinning your opponent's shoulders inside the ring for a referee's three-count.

Submission: Causing your opponent to give up or tap out.

Count out: One of the wrestlers is outside of the ring and the referee completes an uninterrupted 10-count.

Double count out: Both of the wrestlers are outside of the ring and the referee completes an uninterrupted 10-count.

Disqualification: The referee disqualifies one of the wrestlers for breaking the rules.

Double disqualification or no contest: The referee disqualifies both participants for breaking the rules and there is no winner.

Draw: There are situations featuring a double pin fall or both participants tapping out at the same time, which would result in a draw and no winner.

What are the different types of standard WWE matches?

One-on-one: One wrestler vs. one wrestler.

Tag team: Two or more wrestlers vs. two or more wrestlers.

▪︎ Standard: One wrestler per team in the ring at once and tags are required for their tag partners to enter.

▪︎ Tornado: All wrestlers are allowed in the ring at once.

▪︎ Mixed Tag: There are male and female wrestlers on each team. Male vs. Male and Female vs. Female.

Handicap match: One team has more participants than the other (i.e., two vs. one or three vs. two).

Triple threat match: One wrestler (or team) vs. one wrestler (or team) vs. one wrestler (or team). Can only be won via pin fall or submission in the ring.

Fatal 4-Way: Four wrestlers with every person for themselves. Can only be won via pin fall or submission in the ring.

What are the different types of specialty WWE matches?

Survivor Series elimination match: Two teams (usually four or five wrestlers each) against each other where each individual is eliminated via pin fall, submission, count out or disqualification until only members from one team remain.

Steel cage: The ring is surrounded by a steel cage. The ways to win include pin fall, submission or escaping the cage (through the door or over the top).

Tables match: The object is to put your opponent through a table.

Chairs match: The use of steel chairs is encouraged. Can only be won via pin fall or submission in the ring.

Ladder match: A championship (or other agreed upon reward) hangs above the ring. The only way to win is climbing a ladder to obtain it.

TLC match: The use of tables, ladders and chairs is encouraged. This is typically won in the same fashion as a ladder match.

Money in the Bank ladder match: A briefcase containing a contract for a championship match that can be redeemed anytime within the year hangs above the ring. The only way to win is climbing a ladder to obtain it.

Gauntlet match: Two participants begin the match and, when one is eliminated by pin fall, submission, count out or DQ, another participant enters. This continues until the final wrestler is victorious.

Iron man/woman match: The winner is the participant who gains the most victories within a pre-set amount of time.

I Quit/Submission match: The only way to win is by submission.

No DQ/extreme rules/ street fight: There is no disqualification - can only be won via pin fall or submission.

Lumberjack/Lumberjill match: A match where the ring is surrounded by other wrestlers who throw the match participants (or assist them) back into the ring when they exit. Can only be won via pin fall or submission in the ring.

Falls Count Anywhere match: Can only be won via pin fall or submission but does not need to take place in the ring.

Last Man Standing match: Can only be won when an opponent is unable to make it to their feet before the referee's 10-count.

Hell in a Cell match: The ring is surrounded by a steel cage with a roof. The only ways to win are by pin fall or submission.

Elimination Chamber match: The match features six participants (or teams). The ring and ringside area is surrounded/covered by a modified steel structure. Within the structure are four sealed-shut PODS. Four participants enter them and are released into the ring at pre-set intervals. The other two competitors start the match. Eliminations occur via pin fall or submission. The final participant (or team) is the winner.

Three Stages of Hell match: Features three consecutive matches, one after another. Each of the three matches features agreed upon stipulations.

War Games: The match features two teams (usually four or five each). Two rings are surrounded by steel cages. One participant for each team starts the match and the others are released into the ring at pre-set intervals, one at a time. The match cannot be won until all participants have entered and can only be won via pin fall or submission.

Royal Rumble/Battle Royal: A predetermined amount of participants (Royal Rumbles typically feature 30), beginning with two, enter the ring, one at a time, in intervals, and eliminations occur when they go over the top rope with both feet touching the outside of the ring. The final performer is the winner.

What are the active championship belts in the WWE?

▪︎ Undisputed WWE Championship

▪︎ WWE World Championship

▪︎ WWE Women's Championship

▪︎ WWE Women's World Championship

▪︎ WWE Tag Team Championship

▪︎ WWE World Tag Team Championship

▪︎ WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

▪︎ Intercontinental Championship

▪︎ Women's Intercontinental Championship

▪︎ United States Championship

▪︎ Women's United States Championship

Active championship belts in the NXT (WWE's developmental system)

▪︎ NXT Championship

▪︎ NXT Women's Championship

▪︎ NXT Tag Team Championship

▪︎ NXT North American Championship

▪︎ NXT Women's NXT North American Championship

▪︎ NXT Heritage Cup

Other championship belts

▪︎ WWE Speed Championship

▪︎ WWE Women's Speed Championship

▪︎ Evolve Championship

▪︎ Evolve Women's Championship

▪︎ WWE ID Championship

▪︎ WWE Women's ID Championship

